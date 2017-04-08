Emily Ratajkowski Doesn’t Just Get Naked: She Also Loves To Get Crafty

People take Emily Ratajkowski for granted. They assume since she’s a gorgeous model with curves, she just likes to take off her clothes. Sure, Emily loves to show off her body on social media, but that’s not all she’s about. She’s also an actress, activist, artist, and crafter. She may want to add florist to her already lengthy resume. The brunette beauty is showing off her artistic side to Vogue once again in a new story.

If Ratajkowski’s acting career doesn’t pan out, she can always become a florist. The model posted a series of photos to her Instagram account on Thursday, April 6, documenting her visit to the Los Angeles flower district. Ratajkowski shared a photo of herself wearing a denim shirt and crop top and holding a newspaper bouquet filled with white roses.

Best way to start the day ????☕️ A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Apr 6, 2017 at 12:07pm PDT

In another Instagram post, she shared a photo of a perfectly arranged bouquet. This floral arrangement, however, lacks white roses.

The results ???? A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Apr 6, 2017 at 11:43am PDT

Maybe Emily has taken up an interest in making her own floral arrangements. This comes just a year after Kim Kardashian sent her a bouquet of white roses along with a note. The thoughtful gift was for thanking Emily for supporting her nude selfie, reports Harper’s Bazaar.

“It is so important that we let women express their sexuality and share their bodies however they choose,” she wrote in the Instagram caption.

Thank you for the beautiful flowers and note @kimkardashian ???? it's so important that we let women express their sexuality and share their bodies however they choose. ✌????️????????"Merely external emancipation has made of the modern woman an artificial being. Now, woman is confronted with the necessity of emancipating herself from emancipation, if she really desires to be free." Emma Goldman A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Mar 14, 2016 at 4:35pm PDT

In addition, Ratajkowski decorated her home. She gave Vogue a tour of her Los Angeles pad – where her flower bouquets sit. Ratajkowski last shared an Instagram photo of her apartment, which is also filled with art and photos of herself. She wrote in the caption, “Saturday at home.”

Hanging in her living room is a large photo of herself. The painting was made to look as if it was an Instagram selfie of herself on display.

Saturday at home ???? A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jan 7, 2017 at 2:11pm PST

The Gone Girl actress combines crafts with sex. She previously revealed to Vogue magazine that she made her own holiday cards last year. Emily even proudly shared them with Vogue‘s website. The cards are a collage of photos showing a cityscape, interior details of her home, and other photos of the model.

“I took these photos over the course of the year on my phone and a disposable camera in spaces that are important to me,” she said. “I’ve always been interested in the power of place and the idea of home and how it effects identity. These are sort of self-portraits in that way. They’re related to a series of collages I started in college around the same themes and aesthetics.”

Ratajkowski revealed she gifted these cards to her friends, parents, and her boyfriend. She felt comfortable sharing the intimate photos with them because they were a gift in themselves.

???? A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Mar 31, 2017 at 7:19am PDT

“With everything going on in the world this year, my material gifts seemed to stop short at feeling special and full of love, so I decided to do the collages,” she said.

Emily has done other crafty things for the holidays. She made DIY ornaments using hooks and dried chili peppers. Her father’s craftiness rubbed off her ever since she was a little girl. She continued the tradition as a way to stay close to her father.

This isn’t the first time that Ratajkowski has defended nudity and women’s bodies. She wrote an essay for Lenny in which she explains “why women shouldn’t feel guilty about being sexy.”

One of my favorite quotes by Naomi Wolf. Today was important symbolically. But tomorrow and the days after are even more important. It's time not only to stand for things generally but to take political action and demand systemic change. ✊????✊????✊????✊???? A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jan 21, 2017 at 12:41pm PST

“The implication is that to be sexual is to be trashy because being sexy means playing into men’s desires,” she wrote. “To me, ‘sexy’ is kind of a beauty, a kind of self-expression, one that is to be celebrated, one that is wonderfully female. Why does the implication have to be that sex is a thing men get to take from women and women give up?”

Emily Ratajkowski has proven that she’s more than another pretty face. She’s vocal when it comes to sexuality, nudity, women’s rights, and politics. She also shows off her other talents on social media.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]