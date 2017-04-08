Purported Gal Gadot Sex Tape Attempts To Defame Wonder Woman

Gal Gadot is latest in the list of celebrities to be targeted by Celeb Jihad, a portal allegedly run by Islamic extremists. A video posted to the site purports to show the Wonder Woman actress naked.

Accompanying the video is a post that takes a dig at Gadot’s religion and country of origin, while alleging that Mossad leaked the clip to “dishearten jihadists.” This comes more than a month after the portal claimed to have leaked images and sex tapes depicting actors Emma Watson and Amanda Seyfried. Both actors have reportedly threatened the offending website with legal action.

In the case of Gal Gadot, Gossip Cop, a website dedicated to debunking fake stories, was quick to respond saying the video of the actor was not her sex tape. It was pointed out that the disturbing clip clearly contains images of two women stitched together, with the Wonder Woman actress not nude in any of the scenes. The explicit content is that of another brown-haired woman and not Gal Gadot, the website contends.

Wiser United #JusticeLeague #WonderWoman #UniteTheLeague A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Mar 24, 2017 at 8:05am PDT

Akin to circumstances that led to leaks of Emma Watson and Amanda Seyfried, Gossip Cop mentions that Celeb Jihad tried to pass off in vain its latest upload as Gal Gadot’s sex tape, obtained through a hack. A similar attempt was made on Selena Gomez which was debunked with the morphing argument. The website also morphed an image of Halle Berry to show her in an embarrassing posture. That image too was debunked.

Earlier, WWE star Paige’s alleged sex tape found its way online after being stolen. The wrestling star had admitted to fans the content was posted without her consent. Days after the theft, Paige revealed the trauma of having her private videos and images leaked online.

I made a big mistake. Huge. I put trust in the hands of someone that took advantage of a young girl years ago. It was my mistake and I’ll always take responsibility. But the one thing that was the hardest was thinking “my husband is gonna leave me” “my family will disown me” but I’m blessed beyond words to have a family and a husband that stuck by me because they know who I am.

Unfazed thus far by the adverse developments online, Gal Gadot has been busy promoting Wonder Woman (expected to release in June) and Justice League (set for November release). Recent reports have suggested mixed reactions for Wonder Woman, forecasting healthy first week earnings though smaller than other DC Comics superhero movies.

Much love to all the Wonder Women that attended #WonderCon over the weekend ❤️ pic.twitter.com/feGAGLjueX — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) April 3, 2017

A trailer of Justice League first seen in March also has Gadot’s fans rooting for Wonder Woman. While her fans savored the trailer released last month, the actor announced the arrival of her second child. According to Vogue, Gadot and her husband Yaron Versano also have a 5-year-old daughter.

And then we were four… She is here, Maya. I feel so complete blessed and thankful for all the Wonders in my life #family #newborn #grateful A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Mar 20, 2017 at 11:43am PDT

Gal Gadot shot to fame after her role in the Fast and Furious movies alongside Paul Walker, The Rock, and Vin Diesel. She teamed up with Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill to play Wonder Woman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice that screened last year. The actress, a known bike enthusiast, is said to have performed her own stunts in the Fast and Furious franchise, according to IMDb.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]