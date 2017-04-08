‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7: Iain Glen Weighs In On Ser Jorah’s Fate, How Does It Compare To The Books?

Season 6 of HBO’s Game of Thrones saw Ser Jorah Mormont, with a case of greyscale. Daenerys sent him off on a mission to find a cure for the terminal condition in an effort this would give him enough motivation to live on. However, the actor who plays Jorah, Iain Glen, has now weighted into the debate over whether his character will survive Season 7 of Game of Thrones.

Ever since Game of Thrones started, poor Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen) has pinned over Daenerys Stormborn (Emilia Clarke). Daenerys instantly put him in the friendzone and pursued others of higher standing than his in a effort to amass an army big enough to seize the iron throne. However, when Jorah developed a nasty case of the usually terminal greyscale in Season 6 of Game of Thrones, Daenerys was upset. She was also practical, knowing it would be kinder to send Jorah out on a mission to find a cure for the deadly condition rather than let him develop fully blown greyscale or, alternatively, take his own life. Jorah is a man who is shaped by his missions after all.

Many fans, when they saw this unfold, assumed Jorah would find a cure for greyscale. After all, Shireen Baratheon (Kerry Ingram) developed greyscale as a baby and survived it thanks to the combined efforts of a group of healers, even if it did leave her face disfigured. This fact led many fans to assume it a possible task within the Game of Thrones universe. However, Iain Glen’s comments in a recent interview he did with Stuff might suggests otherwise.

“There’s quite a high death count in Game Of Thrones and they don’t blanch at removing favorite characters. They just get rid of them in a brutal way. My end may well be close but so far I’m doing okay.”

Although, considering the Season 7 premiere date has been set for June 16, some fans insist this could be read as Ser Jorah being safe so far as it is likely Iain Glen has finished filming all his Season 7 scenes by now. And, as the Game of Thrones fansite, Winter Is Coming, points out, Glen repeats the phrase “so far” twice in the interview with Stuff, an indicator that Jorah could survive Season 7 at least.

So, how does Jorah’s fate play out in the books that HBO’s television series is based on?

Season 6 of HBO’s Game of Thrones was the first season that really managed to spoil book fans of the show in regard to the fate of some much-loved characters. The biggest example of this being Jon Snow (played by Kit Harington in the television series). The book series still has his fate unknown. However, considering HBO had a deadline, they moved froward and revealed Jon’s fate, this also lead to further spoilers about his parentage.

Ser Jorah Mormont’s television counterpart has followed a somewhat similar trajectory to the book series over the course of the HBO series. There have been differences, for sure, but fans could look at the books and see where HBO were likely to go in relation to this character.

However, just like the fate of Jon Snow, HBO have branched out into uncharted territory with Jorah. The last occurrence of Ser Jorah in the book series saw him teamed up with Tyrion as they escaped slavery and joined a sellsword company. Jorah then kills a Yunkish nobleman sent by Morghaz zo Zherzyn because Zherzyn wanted to attack Daenerys’ Unsullied in the Battle of Meereen.

So, it seems fans will have to tune into Season 7 of Game of Thrones to find out whether Ser Jorah really does survive greyscale or not.

Season 7 of HBO’s Game of Thrones will premiere on Sunday, July 16, 2017, with a shortened season.

