Selena Gomez And Demi Lovato: A Tale Of Two Fair-Weather Friends

Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato are the perfect examples of fair-weather friends. They are the type of friends who stopped being friends amid difficult times. Both Selena and Demi have been through their share of troubles. Selena has been in and out of rehab related to the mental health symptoms from her lupus diagnosis. Meanwhile, Demi has been sober and clean for five years from her alcohol and drug addiction.

Selfie from yesterday ❤️ A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Mar 12, 2017 at 7:42pm PDT

The two will be reuniting once again. But it’s for work purposes. The former Disney stars will be joining forces for this year’s WE Day in California. Gomez confirmed that she will be taking the stage on Thursday, April 27 at The Forum in Inglewood to celebrate the thousands of children who spent the year helping their communities and inspiring others. According to J-14, the organization’s website listed Gomez as the event’s host.

She then followed up with a statement exclaiming her excitement for the event.

“My first WE Day experience was 3 years ago and to say I was impressed is an understatement. The electricity of an arena full of thousands of young people who are making real change in the world is like nothing I’ve ever experienced.”

“I am grateful to be part of such a supportive community and I hope I can inspire the kids at WE Day just as they continue to inspire me,” she added.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Feb 14, 2017 at 4:02pm PST

WE Day will also include Demi Lovato, Alessia Cara, DJ Khaled, Emeli Sandé, Shay Mitchell, and Alicia Keys, who will be performing at the event. This is the first in a long time that fans will see Selena and Demi in the same room together. Hopefully, they will reunite backstage or on stage for a photo op. And this event is for a good cause, which both ladies are passionate about.

Both have been vocal about their desires to help out children and raise awareness about mental health. While Lovato, 24, and Gomez, 24, have not spoken in years, they have a lot in common. They have dealt with the difficulty of fame and growing up in the public eye. Gomez entered rehab last year for anxiety and depression from lupus. Lovato has regularly attended AA meetings and staying sober and healthy.

Ok freaking out a little. Thrilled to share my first American @voguemagazine cover with you! Read the story and see the full spread in the link in my bio. Photographed by @mertalas and @macpiggott A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Mar 16, 2017 at 8:39am PDT

Selena used her first-ever Vogue cover story to open up about rehab, mental health, and social media fatigue. She credited Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT) for helping her with her own mental health.

“DBT has completely changed my life,” she said. “I wish more people would talk about therapy. We girls, we’re taught to be almost too resilient, to be strong and sexy and cool and laid-back, the girl who’s down. We also need to feel allowed to fall apart.”

Demi marked five years of sobriety in an emotional Instagram post. During her appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, she said that she feels like she’s five years old, according to WBJD Radio.

“I feel like the day that I got sober is the day that I actually started living, so I like to call myself five years old,” Lovato said. “I’ve decided to be open about my story and share everything that I’ve been through because it helps others.”

Ca$h me on Ellen A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Apr 5, 2017 at 11:59am PDT

Like Gomez, she wants to make mental health seem less taboo.

“I’ve had several people come up to me and say, ‘Hey, my dad got sober because you did’ or ‘I got sober because you did,’ and it’s just so meaningful and impactful to me, I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

Due to their similarities, the two aren’t friends anymore. Demi and Selena had a falling out years ago. In Demi’s Complex cover story, she revealed why they’re no longer friends. When she was asked if the two ever speak, she replied with a resounding, “Nope.” Then she was asked if their falling out had to do with Demi not like Selena’s ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

“He’s actually a nice guy,” she admitted. “I don’t really know him that well, but he seems to have grown up. He looks like he’s maturing. But, you know, when you’re young and you get older, you change and people change. You have things in common, and then all of a sudden, you don’t. It’s just a part of life.”

It still looks like Lovato and Gomez share some things in common. They’re both pop stars. They have been through their share of struggles that include dealing with mental health, high-profile relationships, and social media. Hopefully, the entertainers will give their friendship another try on WE Day.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]