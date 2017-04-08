‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Not Likely, Tension Among The Cast Dashed Any Hope For A Renewal

Big Little Lies season finale aired on Sunday, April 2. The fans would love to see Season 2 but the showrunner, Jean-Marc Vallee said there are ‘”multiple” reasons why it isn’t an option.

Wait, did he say various reasons? Apparently, first and foremost, he thinks doing a Season 2 would ruin the series. He felt that Big little Lies wrapped on a great note and it answered most of the questions people had.

Big Little Lies ended with a shocker, Jane’s rapist was Perry, Celeste’s abusive husband. It was something that not many saw coming. In the final 20 minutes, Celeste finally tells her friends that Perry has been abusing her and she plans to leave him. Perry approached his wife to convince her to go home with him, but Celeste wasn’t interested. A fight breaks out between the women and Perry, Bonnie sees the altercation and shoves Perry over the rails. Perry is pronounced dead.

Nicole Kidman, who played Celeste, said that people had told her that they were obsessed with the HBO series and they found Celeste to be one of her most memorable roles.

Kidman told Closer Weekly, “I think that’s the brilliance of Liane, she writes these novels and then she threads in these intensely painful and topical and real emotions and relationships that you get pulled into.”

“You think it’s light entertainment, and then before you know it, you’re gasping,” Nicole added. “With the show over, fans are now praying for Season 2!”

Reese Witherspoon, who played Madeline, admitted that she would love to tackle Season 2, but reported that the Big Little Lies writer isn’t convinced.

“We’ve been talking with the writer, and you guys should Facebook Liane Moriarty and tell her how much you want to see Big Little Lies 2,” Witherspoon said in a Facebook Live session.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Nicole felt that there was enough material for Season 2, but she wasn’t sure the Big Little Lies showrunner was onboard with the idea.

“The backstory of Bonnie is complicated, and not fully explored, which is probably why we need to do a Season 2. It indicates that every woman is holding some sort of secret or damage or something and that’s not fully explored. We don’t have any plans for a Season 2 but the beauty of this is there are so many deep stories here that are ripe for mining. There are so many different ways to go with all of these women. This is such a small portion of their lives but I love that people have connected to them in such a deep way.”

One of the biggest reasons that Big Little Lies Season 2 won’t happen is Reese and Nicole are allegedly feuding.

“Reese is furious that Nicole hasn’t done more to support Big Little Lies. All she’s talked about in interviews is Lion. Had Reese known that Nicole would put the show so far on the backburner, she would have cast some random,” an insider revealed.

If Witherspoon and Kidman can come together without any drama, maybe they can convince the showrunner to do another season. Of course, he may pass on it altogether because he said he was worried that another season could ruin Big Little Lies’ beautiful ending.

“To do a season two, I’m not for it. Big Little Lies 2? Nah. We won’t give you a season two because it’s so good like this. Why spoil it?” Vallee stated.

Big Little Lies fans, do you think Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon feuded while filming the show? Do you think they will go ahead with Season 2? Were you surprise by the ending of the HBO mini-series?

