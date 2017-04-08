‘Bernie Sanders Show’ Hits The Air: Presidential 2020 Run Still In Play As Sanders’ Popularity Grows?

Get ready, Bernie supporters, The Bernie Sanders Show is here! The Vermont senator and former presidential candidate has become one of the most popular figures in recent political history, and now he has a podcast to boot.

According to a Fortune report, The Bernie Sanders Show first appeared as just simple video messages and notes on Facebook. Sanders’ show will now be streaming on iTunes and the senator’s website with three episodes dating back to March 27, 28, and 29. Of all the candidates that failed to defeat the now President Donald Trump, Sanders seems to be the only one who is actually growing in popularity.

The revolution will be podcast. The Bernie Sanders Show is on iTunes. Subscribe now: https://t.co/T1OuMlOXz0 — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) April 7, 2017

Sanders’ podcasts are planning on covering a number of worldly events and the basis of the show is to bring on “leading activists, journalists, policymakers, artists, visionaries and revolutionaries” as guests, according to its iTunes description. It seems Sanders still has many folks “feeling the Bern” even though Sanders failed to win the Democratic nomination vs. Hillary Clinton last year.

“‘Election days come and go, but political revolutions that attempt to transform our society and our politics never end,’ a post on Sanders’ Facebook page reads. The post urges viewers to ‘stay informed on the political revolution, our focus in the fight for a progressive agenda and how Bernie and others are fighting back against the Trump administration and its efforts divide us up.'”

You have to give Bernie Sanders credit. Whether you agree with his policies or not, he is still trying to get the word out to folks all across the United States. In fact, it seems like he is taking a small page out of the President Trump play book.

CNN reports that Sanders is scheduled to team up with new Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez this month on a multi-state tour aimed at mending the Democratic Party’s fractured identity and trying to help rebuild all of the ugly 2016 results.

The tour will begin April 17 and last right around a week or so. While all of the exact locations are still being figured out, all of the Sanders-Perez hoopla is expected to begin in Maine and is also likely to include stops in Florida, Arizona, Kentucky, Nevada, Nebraska, and Utah.

With all of the attention surrounding Bernie Sanders at the moment, does this mean that Sanders may make another run for the Oval Office in 2020?

Opposing Views indicates that Sanders has not ruled out a run at becoming the 46th President in U.S. history, but in reality could his age be a factor? Sanders was asked in late March if he would consider running again for the highest office in the land. While he didn’t say no, he also didn’t rule it out either.

“Too often, the media get involved in what I call political gossip,” Sanders said. “The issue of today, in my view, is to try to address some of the concerns that I raised about the collapsing middle class, massive levels of income inequality, being the only major country not to guarantee healthcare to all people — that’s what we focus on. We do our work. And when election time comes around, things happen. People decide to run.”

A Fox News poll taken on March 15 found that Sanders is the most popular politician in the United States. In the poll, he received a 61 percent favorability rating, as opposed to President Donald Trump’s 44 percent. And that right there is why, while it is still three years away, you can’t rule out Sanders as one of the candidates who may throw their hat into the ring of 2020 presidential candidate possibilities.

Who knows, maybe Sanders will drop a hint or two on his future plans on The Bernie Sanders Show when it comes to running for the White House.

[Featured Image by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images]