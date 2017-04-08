Selena Gomez Sex Tape? Controversial Report Claims To Show Singer In Explicit Scene

Selena Gomez is the latest victim of a sex tape leak, only there appears to be a major distinction between the singer and the other celebrities targeted by recent leaks of nude images and sexually charged videos.

A video that hit the internet this week alleging to show Gomez with more than one man, causing shockwaves across social media. The video came after a major leak involving other celebrities, leading many to sympathize with Gomez as the latest apparent victim.

Others targeted in recent weeks include Emma Watson and Amanda Seyfried as well as WWE star Paige. As USA Today reported, the pictures and video stolen and leaked from these turned up on a website notorious for publishing celebrity sex tapes.

“In Seyfried’s case, the actress was photographed in intimate situations with a former boyfriend and the photos were leaked to the website Celebrity Jihad, which traffics in nude celebrity photos, both real and Photoshopped. In a letter obtained by TMZ Thursday, her attorneys threatened legal action against the site unless they were removed immediately and demanded that the site preserve evidence of the photos and any correspondence pertaining to their use or distribution.”

The alleged Selena Gomez sex tape also showed up on Celeb Jihad, but with an important distinction — it was quickly identified as a fake. Gossip Cop, a site dedicated to debunking fake celebrity rumors, noted that the video combines real footage from the singer’s Instagram and Snapchat accounts mixed with pornographic material.

Celeb Jihad has posted fake pictures and video in the past, IBT noted, including photoshopped images claiming to show Halle Berry nude. The website is in some other trouble, the report added, facing lawsuits from Emma Watson and Amanda Seyfried over the leaks last month.

This is not the first time that a fake sex tape scandal has struck a celebrity. Others facing these fake videos included Nicki Minaj and Christina Aguilera, with many other cases involving rumors of celebrity sex tapes that were never released or never existed in the first case — which has happened to reality Kylie Jenner a number of times.

Though the reports of her sex tape appear to be false, Selena Gomez is making some real news for her budding romance with singer The Weeknd. The normally very quiet pair took a rare step of sharing their romance on social media.

The Weeknd shares pic of Selena Gomez giving him a kiss: https://t.co/aaM7lGqML3 pic.twitter.com/snGSKVLEph — Us Weekly (@usweekly) April 8, 2017

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd look beautiful in a new selfie via Instagram. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xdC0dggety — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 8, 2017

“The star posted a sweet snap over the weekend with his fellow singer kissing him on the cheek, and it marks the first time he’s uploaded a picture of the pair on his regular Instagram profile,” the Mirror noted. “It’s the most intimate snap either of them have shared with fans on social media, and not surprisingly their fans were extremely excited for it.”

The couple has been getting very close lately, with a witness telling E! News that they were seen getting very intimate at a party for rapper Belly.

“They were sitting together by a fire pit and never left each other’s side. He was kissing her forehead and holding her hand,” the witness said via the Mirror.

“They weren’t drinking, just eating pizza and chatting. People were partying hard, but Selena and the Weeknd really stayed low-key and off to the side. They danced a little bit and walked around holding hands. They took selfies and then cuddled up together. They were really focused on each other and look very serious and in love.”

While the reports of the alleged Selena Gomez sex tape have gone viral, the singer has not offered any kind of official response or even acknowledged the rumors.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com]