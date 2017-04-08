Why Did Kylie Jenner, Tyga Split? ‘KUWTK’ Star Pulls The Plug Because Of This One Thing He Didn’t Do [Rumor]

Kylie Jenner and Tyga’s split has always made the headlines and most of the reports either mentioend about Tyga’s cheating or the couple’s age difference. However, a new report suggested that the breakup between the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and her rapper boyfriend did not involve a third party.

Kylie Jenner and Tyga have always had an on-and-off relationship. Mostly, reports of their split start to surface when the 19-year-old reality star does not update her social media with pics of her and her boyfriend together.

Now, it has been reported that Kylie and Tyga are done for good when she broke things off between them – and there was no other woman involved, according to an insider who shared to Radar Online.

According to the tipster, Kylie Jenner and Tyga split up because she is tired of waiting for him to make the big move of proposing to her. Apparently, Kylie has been begging her boyfriend to put a ring on it and when she realized he is not planning to do so, she called it quits.

“Kylie has been begging Tyga to propose to her for years now and she pulled the plug on this relationship because she was tired of waiting.”

Allegedly, Jenner has been forcing Tyga to marry her because she is under the impression that he cannot be without her. However, it seems that Kylie had too much expectation because Tyga is not ready to settle down with her.

If the new breakup report is true, it would not be the first time and fans may not find it surprising. Recently, Us Weekly reported that Tyga has already moved out of the Jenner home in Hidden Hills. A source close to the young fashion designer told the publication that Tyga is done with living with Kylie because he feels “belittled.”

The split report even goes as far back as May 2016 when TMZ reported that Tyga seemingly confirmed his split with Kylie. Before the Met Gala, he told the publication that he and Jenner are putting their focus on their individual lives.

“Sometimes things don’t work out, but I love her.”

The next month, they have made up and Tyga reportedly gave Jenner a Maybach for her birthday, which was said to cost $200,000.

Despite all the reports on Kylie Jenner Tyga split, the “Rack City” rapper still could not ignore the brunette when he tapped like on her recent photo.

kowgirl A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 8, 2017 at 10:23am PDT

The lip kit expert took to Instagram to share a sexy photo of herself wearing a silver crop top, tight pants and a cowboy hat. She was celebrating the twins Sama and Haya Khadra’s galactic rodeo-themed 24th birthday party. Aside from her getup, fans were quick enough to spot Tyga’s reaction to Kylie’s photo.

Meanwhile, now that Kylie Jenner seems to be off the market, her mom, Kris, reportedly pushes her to date Drake after her split with Tyga. A source revealed to InTouch Weekly that the KUWTK matriarch wants to make sure her daughter is happy after her breakup and she thinks Drake is the best form of distraction.

Kylie and Drake are good friends and Kris somehow approves of him. But it was reported that the makeup maven is still not over Tyga. If this report holds true, Kris might come off as ironic rooting for the 30-year-old Canadian rapper when she reportedly wanted Kylie and Tyga to split up because of their age gap. Tyga, 27, and the teen’s age difference has always been one of the highlighted aspects in their relationship.

If Drake and Kylie would indeed go out, it would be a slap in the face for Tyga, who has had a beef with the “Hotline Bling” singer in the past. Although Kylie reportedly thinks it is hard to love someone else at this point, the idea of dating Drake would not be so bad if it could be a way to get Tyga’s attention, the source added.

[Featured Image by Craig Barritt/Getty Images]