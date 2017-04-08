Who Is Hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’ Tonight? Host, Musical Guest Information For April 8 Episode

Who is hosting Saturday Night Live on April 8, and will Alec Baldwin show up to reprise his Donald Trump impression?

After a long hiatus, the show is finally returning this Saturday with one of the most popular hosts and a musical act at the top of the charts.

Comedian Louis C.K. will be hosting the April 8 episode, his fourth time serving as host. Louis is appearing in a new comedy special, called 2017, which just debuted on Netflix.

The musical host for the April 8 episode of Saturday Night Live will be the DJ-duo The Chainsmokers, who will be performing from their first full-length album, Memories…Do Not Open, which came out on Friday.

There’s one more burning question for the April 8 episode of Saturday Night Live — will Alec Baldwin be back with his Donald Trump impression? While there’s a good chance Baldwin will be back given the host of Trump-related content in the last month, SNL hasn’t said for certain and tries to keep news of Baldwin’s appearances a bit close to the vest.

There could be a sign of Baldwin’s return to Saturday Night Live. This week, he opened up about the secret to his Trump impression, saying in an appearance on NPR’s Fresh Air (via Philly.com) that it’s all about being miserable.

“He doesn’t shut up about how rich he is. He doesn’t stop talking about how much money he has, and how much privilege he has, and he just seems miserable,” Baldwin said. “If he’s an advertisement for wealth and privilege, then, good God, I think it’s terrible.”

It’s been a long wait for fans of Saturday Night Live, with close to a month without a new episode. As the Fansided blog Hidden Remote reported back in March, the show went on an extended break through the entire back half of March and into April.

There could be a very big audience waiting for Saturday Night Live’s return, and a new demographic who finally gets to see it play out live. As WTOP noted, the show will be broadcast simultaneously from coast to coast for the first time ever. Saturday Night Live has always been shown live in the Eastern Time Zone and Central Time Zone with delays for the western viewers, but now will be seen across the country at the same time. Viewers in the Mountain Time Zone will now see it at 9:30 p.m. and the Pacific Time Zone will see it at 8:30 p.m.

‘Saturday Night Live’ makes historic change with live broadcast coast-to-coast. https://t.co/NPJQU8pLOa pic.twitter.com/TG8GYh7Dsd — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) March 18, 2017

“SNL — enjoying its most popular season in two decades — is part of the national conversation, and we thought it would be a great idea to broadcast to the West and Mountain time zones live at the same time it’s being seen in the East and Central time zones,” said Robert Greenblatt, chairman of NBC Entertainment in a statement. “That way, everyone is in on the joke at the same time. Kudos to Lorne Michaels, the producers and cast for making SNL one of the most relevant and anticipated shows in the zeitgeist.”

The move could be in part a response to soaring ratings this year. With Alec Baldwin’s popular Donald Trump impression leading the way, Saturday Night Live has hit its highest ratings in eight years among the all-important 18-49 demographic and the most viewers overall in the last 24 years.

After a long wait, fans of Saturday Night Live will now enter a stretch with some other popular hosts. After Louis C.K. hosts the April 8 episode, the rest of the season includes Jimmy Fallon hosting on April 15 followed by actor Chris Pine, and then Melissa McCarthy and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson rounding out the season.

