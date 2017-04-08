‘Stranger Things’ Season 2: Is Barb Alive? Cast Member Shannon Purser Talks About Possibilities

Stranger Things Season 2 won’t come before Halloween. Its trailer was, however, released in February, and the fans had enough reasons to get excited about it. Now, cast member Shannon Purser has talked about the character she plays in the show, Barb, who happens to be one of the most popular characters as well. The second season will have nine episodes. Nancy Wheeler’s best friend Barb went missing in Season 1. However, fans won’t sleep well until Barb gets “justice.”

Purser, 19, talked about the unbelievable fan following her character has received. She felt really strange when people started talking about “Justice for Barb.” She felt it was “surreal” to her as the character gave her many opportunities. Then she talked about the most important question of all: is Barb alive? Purser is obviously not giving out any spoilers here. She said she had no idea what would happen to her character in Stranger Things Season 2.

“I honestly do not know anything,” she told Elite Daily. “I know the vague statement that there will be justice for her, but besides that, no one will tell me anything, so I’m in the dark.”

While the actress did not reveal much about what was going to happen to her character, she gave a few hints about Season 2. According to her, if viewers found Season 1 as “intense,” the upcoming season will be even more so.

“It’s gonna be a crazy ride from start to finish.”

Tim Ives, who is the cinematographer of the series, earlier said that the filming of Stranger Things Season 2 had reached its final stage. The final two episodes of the upcoming season was being filmed in Hawkins, Indiana. The cinematographer earlier shared a photo that showed “familiar woods.” According to him, the feeling was “super stoked and melancholy at the same time” while they filmed Episodes 8 and 9 of the series.

My on set chair back against familiar woods. We start filming the final 2 episodes of season 2 tomorrow. Super stoked and melancholy at the same time. #setlife #strangerthings #ruleofthirds A post shared by Tim Ives (@timives) on Apr 5, 2017 at 4:30pm PDT

Probably, he meant the melancholy was due to the last days of the shoot, as they were wrapping up. According to Inverse, people should not try to read between the lines and speculate something more with the usage of his words. One should not think that Ives was talking about melancholy in the context of the plot.

The cast of the first season included Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard and David Harbour. Season 2 will have Sadie Sink act as Max, a confident girl, and Dacre Montgomery as Billy, the hyper-confident step-brother of Max.

Purser talked about the best moment from Season 1. According to her, it is the friendship the kids share in the show. She believes the relationship is really precious. She likes the moment when the kids have the group hug together.

“Stranger Things” Season 2 is about the return of Will Byers, played by Noah Schnapp, from “Upside Down.” And, it also deals with what happens after that. The synopsis of the second season suggests that the story will start a year after Season 1 events. It is also speculated that Will might turn into an evil creature in Season 2.

“A year after Will’s return, everything seems back to normal… but a darkness lurks just beneath the surface, threatening all of Hawkins,” the Season 2 synopsis says.

Stranger Things season 2 premieres on October 31 on Netflix.

