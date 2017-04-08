NFL News: Desmond Trufant Gets Extension, Johnathan Hankins’ New Suitor And Jimmy Garoppolo Updates

The Draft may be right around the corner, but that has not stopped teams from making NFL News.

Here is the latest NFL news headlines featuring an extension for Desmond Trufant, Johnathan Hankins’ free agency suitors, and Jimmy Garoppolo still not getting traded.

Desmond Trufant

Atlanta Falcons corner Desmond Trufant just got a fat new contract. According to multiple reports, Trufant signed a five-year, $69 million extension with Atlanta.

“I’m just pushing to be the best me I can.” – @DesmondTrufant on what he wants his legacy to be. Full interview: https://t.co/LZZMJWmeHc pic.twitter.com/HBKXzKGIDE — Kelsey Conway (@FalconsKelsey) April 8, 2017

Trufant, 26, suffered a season-ending pectoral injury in November of 2016. However, the Falcons clearly had no reservations about his long-term health.

The Falcons corner will become the third highest paid corner, according to Spotrac.com. Only Josh Norman and Patrick Peterson have contracts worth more than Trufant’s new deal. Washington gave Josh Norman a five-year, $70 million deal last offseason. In 2014, Patrick Peterson signed a five-year extension worth $70 million with $48 million in guarantees.

Trufant was slated to earn $8.26 million in the fifth year of his rookie deal. The 2013 first-round pick joins teammate Robert Alford as a member of that draft class who is under contract for the long term. Alford signed a four-year, $38 million in December.

In 2016, Trufant recorded one interception, two sacks, and 28 tackles through nine games. Pro Football Focus ranked Trufant as the No. 30 corner with 78.9 accumulative grade.

Trufant has seven interceptions, four fumble recoveries, three sacks and 168 tackles through 57 career games. He was Pro Bowler in 2015. Clearly, the reigning NFC Champions wanted to make NFL news by keeping their lock down corner for the future.

Johnathan Hankins

Free agent defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins remains unsigned. However, a mysterious team has entered into courtship for the defender.

All quiet although I heard over past week or so there was another team in mix. Not sure what to make of that https://t.co/hL3oVxlI63 — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) April 7, 2017

Per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, it was rumored that Hankins was leaning towards re-signing with New York Giants.

According to Giants Wire, Hankins initially sought $10 million annually. Now, he wants $8 million per season.

Either way, it is speculated that Hankins miscalculated his value on the open market. This is why he is still one of the best free agents available.

PFF gave Hankins a 47.1 accumulative grade for the season, which made him the 72nd ranked defensive lineman. Although his pass rush grade was 66.8 which means Hankins can still be a capable interior rusher.

Otherwise, Hankins finished 2016 with three sacks, one forced fumble, and 29 tackles. In 52 career games, Hankins has 41 starts, 10 sacks, and 89 tackles.

The Miami Dolphins were a team that also showed interest in Hankins.

Defensive tackles Dontari Poe and Bennie Logan set the free agency market for defensive tackles. This offseason, Poe signed a one-year deal for $8 million with the Atlanta Falcons. Also this offseason, Logan signed a similar deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Therefore, stay posted for more NFL news on Hankins contract pursuits.

Jimmy Garoppolo

Have the Browns, Texans given up on a Jimmy Garoppolo trade? https://t.co/NYEDE0qjpU pic.twitter.com/mXMLavej50 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 7, 2017

New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is the best quarterback that is or is not available for NFL teams since veteran Tony Romo retired.

However, NFL insider Ian Rapaport said that he does not believe the Patriots want to deal Garoppolo. The Patriots still consider Garrappolo to be a franchise quarterback.

Thus, teams like Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans might have to look for another quarterback, despite Garoppolo filling one of their biggest free agency needs.

Previously, it was thought that the Patriots were holding out for a trade offer that included a high first round pick. However, Rapoport said that the team believes they can still reach the Super Bowl with Garoppolo if Tom Brady ever suffered an injury at age 40.

Nonetheless, Rapoport said that the Browns may make a run at the Patriots’ backup quarterback. Cleveland still has stockpiled eight picks in the first two round in the next two drafts, so there is hope that a deal can be reached.

It remains to be seen if there will be anymore developing NFL news on a Jimmy Garoppolo trade.

