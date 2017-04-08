Pokemon Go Easter Event Rumors, New Update Versions Released & Gameplay Updates Teased Before Easter 2017

Fans of the mobile gaming sensation Pokemon Go are awaiting a possible Easter Event for the 2017 holiday. Based on previous major holidays, gamers are speculating that Niantic, the game creator may be launching another one of these events. In the past, they’ve featured bonuses and rewards for Pokemon Go fanatics to rack up and enjoy. In addition to the latest rumors of an Easter 2017 event, there was also a new update for the game with versions released for iOS and Android gamers. If that isn’t enough, those looking for their fill of new content or features are also buzzing over some recent teases for new gameplay coming to the hit mobile game.

As far as the new Pokemon Go update goes, Heavy reported on Friday that versions 1.31.0 & 0.61.0 were released for the iOS and Android versions of the game. Unfortunately, these latest updates didn’t bring a ton of excitement in terms of new features. Instead, the first new updates to the game released since March 21st brought some bug fixes and minor changes to the game. Among them are a new loading screen featuring Steelix instead of the fireworks that were there, the addition of Traditional Chinese language support, and a fix for the Pokemon Go collection screen scroll bar. Also, the game fixed a glitch where egg collection dates weren’t being properly displayed.

The Niantic game creators gave a statement on their website regarding the latest versions released and what was updated on Pokemon Go.

Trainers, Pokémon GO is in the process of being updated to version 0.61.0 for Android and 1.31.0 for iOS devices. Below are some release notes and comments from our development team. Added Traditional Chinese language support.

Updated the Pokémon collection screen scroll bar.

Various bug fixes.

Minor text fixes. —The Pokémon GO team

With past updates released, savvy code readers were able to take a look at the updated code for the new versions to see if there are any “hints” for what’s coming to Pokemon Go in the future. For those wondering, the code this time around didn’t make any mention of Easter, but it did have some mentions of a “passcode” and a “redeem” function. Whether or not those point to Easter holding a surprise for gamers is up for debate.

While there’s nothing confirmed for a Pokemon Go Easter event in 2017, the speculation is still there of what the future may bring. A report from The Christian Post provided some of the potential Pokemon Easter concepts that could be introduced around next Sunday’s holiday. Among them are the possibilities that Pokemon Chansey and Exeggcute will be focused on, or that breeding and lucky eggs will play a part. The site mentions that the Pokemon Go Hub also provides some possible ideas including the notion that maybe the introduction of Shiny Exeggcute and Exeggcutor will happen during the event.

The addition of a possible Pokemon Go Easter event is one reason for excitement among a game that some have called stagnant ever since its meteoric rise to popularity last summer. Another reason is a new teased cooperative gameplay feature. Just recently game creator Niantic told fans of the game that something exciting is on the way with players told to “expect a major update soon.” The game creators posted the tease as part of their “thank you” note to fans on their blog with mention of the fact there are over 65 million people playing the game worldwide.

The company said at the end of their note there will be an “all-new cooperative social gameplay experience” added to Pokemon Go. So that right there could be a new way to help Pokemon Go continue on its path of popularity if there are some social media components added in to make a worldwide viral gaming environment.

Until that new major update hits, fans will hope that a Pokemon Go Easter event arrives as part of the other goodies the Easter bunny brings their way for the annual holiday.

Pokemon Go gamers, do you think an Easter event will take place? Also, what sorts of new features do you think Niantic should bring to the game in the near future to keep or increase its popularity?

[Featured Image by Paula Bronstein/Getty Images]