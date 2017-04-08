WWE News: WWE Superstar Shake-Up To Send Charlotte Flair And Alexa Bliss To Opposite Brands

WWE Superstars are all on edge due to next week’s Superstar Shake-Up, however, perhaps two women, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, may be pretty calm despite rumors of the two switching brands. WWE RAW‘s Charlotte Flair really helped to bring some energy to the brand, having amazing matches all year long for the brand with the likes of Sasha Banks and Bayley.

Meanwhile WWE SmackDown Live has the little spitfire and the five feet of fury known as Alexa Bliss, and she was a happy surprise after the WWE Draft. Unlike Charlotte, no one knew how good Alexa would be, if she would be any good at all. Due to the Four Horsewomen of WWE NXT and Asuka pretty much ruling the NXT women’s division, Alexa was rarely seen in top female storylines and mainly worked as the manager for Blake and Murphy for some time.

Eventually she would remove herself from the situation whenever some of the NXT girls moved up to the main roster, but she would not do very much. She began to slowly move into the top part of the female area of the card after WrestleMania 32. However, she would not be able to work there for long before the WWE Draft went down. In knowing this, Bliss would surprise everyone when she arrived to the main roster last year.

She would quickly get better and better in the ring. On top of that, she would step in front of every woman in the WWE when it came to mic work. Most believe she is the best female talker in the WWE, which has really helped her out a lot with fans who did not know what to think about her early on. This alone made sense to consider a move to WWE RAW, which is known as the “entertainment show” among fans.

It is now being rumored that there could be a huge switch. It had been rumored early on that two big names from WWE RAW and SmackDown Live would switch among the women. It came down to of course, four different women. Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair of the WWE RAW brand and Becky Lynch and Alexa Bliss of the WWE SmackDown Live brand.

Bleacher Report is reporting that it looks as if the swap will be between Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. The website noted that it would be a “breath of fresh air” in swapping the two top heels. It makes total sense at the end of the day, and the shows have even been written to sort of allow moves to happen. WWE has already started to do mini-rivalries heading into WWE Payback and WWE Backlash for each brand respectively.

This has led to various people looking stronger and others sort of being pushed to the side. Two girls being pushed to the side? Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. This comes after both had been at the head of the line for their respective women’s division for the better part of a year. Both have also been multi-time champions for their brand. Alexa Bliss was the first 2 time WWE SmackDown Live Women’s Champion.

Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair has 4 WWE RAW Women’s Championships, 3 won after the WWE Draft. Both were involved in big matches at WrestleMania 33 as well. This would certainly freshen up both programs, and it would add a lot to each and even up the divisions. RAW has seen a lot more opportunity mainly due to the names they have there for women.

With Paige returning at some point this year as well as the return of Emma, WWE does not really “need” Charlotte Flair on the brand as much as they used to. There is a need for a top name to go to WWE SmackDown Live and Charlotte Flair for Alexa Bliss is perfect. Charlotte would only make everyone she works with look better due to her in-ring skill. Watching her work with the top ladies of the brand could end up allowing the blue brand to start making notable waves with their women, even more than last year where they started to show how deep the division was compared to that of WWE RAW.

