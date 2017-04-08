If Steve Bannon Is Removed From The White House, Will Breitbart Turn On Donald Trump?

The White House has seen quite a few changes in Donald Trump’s short tenure as president and one of them is the recent removal of Steve Bannon from the National Security Council. With Jared Kushner’s disapproval of Bannon and his obvious influence on the current POTUS, there has been speculation that the Breitbart partner turned Trump advisor might be on his way out of the White House completely. However, fears are rising that if Trump pushes Bannon all the way out, it would trigger a backlash at Breitbart, who are one of the biggest news outlets who hasn’t been publishing negative news about the president.

Donald Trump is trying to get Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner back to a point where the two top White House aides are civil with each other. Bannon and Kushner used to be allies in the Trump Administration, but their working relationship has deteriorated in recent weeks due to conflicting stances on policy according to Politico.

Just this week, Trump ordered Bannon and Kushner to meet with each other in an effort for his two most trusted advisors to work things out. The meeting was called after multiple reports that Donald Trump may be considering a reorganization of his staff, which many believe would be the end of Bannon and Priebus in the White House.

With that revelation also comes the fear that Steve Bannon’s removal from Donald Trump’s team could also result in a whole lot of bad press for the president. With Bannon’s connections to Breitbart, his removal from Trump’s team could mean that the alt-right publication would stop publishing pro-Trump pieces.

Former Breitbart executive Kurt Bardella recently appeared MSNBC’s AM Joy with host Joy Reid to discuss the current climate in Washington D.C. As Raw Story reported, Bardella explained how Bannon’s supporters’ reaction to the recent Syria missile strike might be a sign that Bannon’s influence on Donald Trump is waning.

“They’re concerned they are about to lose their link to the West Wing and direct access to the president through Steve Bannon,” Bardella explained. “Clearly Steve is under siege right now. The fact that so many on the conservative right so forcefully came out against the actions of the president and strikes in Syria just tells you how much trouble Steve actually really is in.”

“But they are really going out there publicly, hammering Jared Kushner-aligned strategies because they see Steve could be in jeopardy and could be asked to leave at some point in the near future.”

It’s safe to say that if Donald Trump is asked to choose between Steve Bannon and his son-in-law Jared Kushner, we all know how it will end. The problem is, even Bardella believes that removing Bannon from his position in the White House would turn into an all-out war against Trump that would be waged by Breitbart News.

“If Bannon is pushed out it will be open warfare from the outside in,” Bardella warned. “And all of the sudden the pages of Breitbart, who have been incredibly generous to Donald Trump to say the least, will start turning their fire on him or, at the very least, assign blame saying Trump betrayed the conservative right because of Jared Kushner and liberal Democrats inside the White House have turned them against us.”

While Steve Bannon was very close to Donald Trump prior to his inauguration and shortly thereafter, the distance between them now is becoming more obvious by the day. Based on what former Breitbart executive Kurt Bardella had to say, the fact that Steve Bannon hasn’t been completely removed from the White House may have less to do with Donald Trump’s approval of his recent actions and more to do with the fear that Bannon would wage a retaliatory attack on Trump through the media if he loses his position of power.

[Featured Image by Mario Tama/Getty Images]