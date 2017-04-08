Is Meghan Markle Revamping Her Image To Focus On Prince Harry Romance?

Meghan Markle appears to be quietly making the moves to revamp her image. Since she started dating Prince Harry, the actress has taken up a renowned interest in philanthropy. Meghan also wants to bid goodbye to her acting career and lifestyle brand.

Meghan Markle’s career just started and now it’s ending. The Suits actress announced that she is shutting down her lifestyle website, The Tig. Her site was created in 2014 as a source to share her life, her favorite foods, and her travels. Markle first made the announcement in a blog post on The Tig’s website and her Instagram account, reports People.

“After close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it’s time to say goodbye to The Tig,” she wrote. “What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun, and frivolity.”

“You’ve made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy. Keep finding and taking risks, and keep being ‘the change you wish to see in the world.’ Above all, don’t ever forget your worth – as I’ve told you time and time again: you, my sweet friend, you are enough. Thank you for everything.”

It sounds like a bittersweet goodbye to her former life. A source close to Meghan says that she has closed The Tig to focus on her role on Suits, which is currently filming the next season. She also wants to focus on her charitable work and denies that it’s related to her relationship with Prince Harry.

“The Tig has been a labor of love for Meghan, but it’s a full-time job,” says the source. “She wants to focus this season of Suits, which just started filming and spending more time in the field on her philanthropy.”

The 35-year-old has been dating the 32-year-old royal for over six months. Rumors have been swirling that Markle also wants to wrap up the next season of Suits. Markle, who plays the role of Rachel Zane, is reportedly leaving the series after filming ends. According to TVLine, Markle has been focused on the seventh season.

According to another report via E! Online, the actress has been thinking about saying goodbye to acting altogether to focus on her other interests. Do those interests involve Prince Harry? Not necessarily, says an inside source.

“Even before Harry, she was starting to think about transitioning out of acting,” a source said. “She wants to focus on other worldly endeavors she is passionate about, like her philanthropy.”

Another source told Grazia that her Suits character is reportedly becoming a mother on the series. The show’s head honchos hope this will persuade her to stay on the show for another season.

“Meghan will have a storyline in season seven which will see her have children. The producers must be keen for her to stay on until the eighth because of all of the attention the show is getting. There’s no doubt that the ratings are going to soar because of her. They don’t want the spotlight on the show to end.”

The interest in the show is due to Markle’s relationship with Prince Harry. Another source said she has been keen on leaving the show and moving to London.

“The more she thinks about her future with Harry, the more she is yearning to leave Suits and relocate to London full-time,” the second source said.

Back in January, Meghan spent a week in India on a World Vision Canada humanitarian mission to help impoverished women and girls. Harry currently lives in London. Meanwhile, Meghan is still living in Toronto, where she spends times with close friends and family, goes to yoga classes, and experiences new restaurants.

No doubt things are getting serious for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The royal will travel to Toronto later this year for the 2017 Invictus Games in September, which he created. Meghan and Harry will spend more time together and get a taste of what living together would be like.

[Featured image by Darren McCollester/Getty Images for REEBOK]