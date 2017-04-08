Perrie Edwards Gets Candid About Bullying And Missing Her Loved Ones

Perrie Edwards has been quite emotional. She’s been missing her loved ones while on tour with her band Little Mix. The singer has been spending most of her free time binge-watching new shows on Netflix. Perrie watched the first season of out 13 Reasons Why and wrote an emotional essay about the importance of speaking out on bullying.

The Little Mix singer has an important message for fans on bullying. Perrie Edwards took to social media to open up about the conversation after she watched the new Netflix series, 13 Reasons Why. The show is about school bullying in the social media age. The 23-year-old wrote about why she thinks it’s important to talk about bullying. Edwards also urged her fans to watch the series, according to Look Magazine.

“I just watched the new Netflix series ’13 reasons why’ and it was one of the hardest things to watch,” Perrie wrote. “The way they got the message across was amazing, and although I found it to be upsetting and massively disturbing, I feel like every person going to school/high school should watch it.”

“Bullying is a disgusting thing that young people have to go through on a regular basis,” she continued. “We can stop bullying if we stick together and show love and support to one another.”

Perrie’s statement has since received high praise from her fans. Some even shared their experience with bullying or with watching the show. Others thanked Perrie for speaking out on this topic.

The “Shout Out To My Ex” singer has been missing her mom while on tour. She’s been touring America with the rest of her girl group. Edwards shared a throwback photo on Instagram to wish her mom a happy Mother’s Day, according to The Sun. She wrote a long message about how inspirational she was and that she would be “lost” without her.

“Can’t even put into words how lucky I am to have this crazy ambitious, strong woman in my life! I’d be lost with you mam. Even at 23 years of age I still call you for silly things like how to work a kettle or washing machine, or is this food still in date?”

Not only does she miss her mom, but she also misses her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The two have confirmed their romance on social media. Perrie has proven their relationship is going well by sharing cozy photos of the two. She admitted that she was also missing him while touring the U.S., reported the Daily Mail.

She took to Instagram to share a photo of the two kissing while she admitted that she hated being across the pond from the Arsenal star.

“Apologies for this extra af, cheese toast post…. But s**t I miss him toooo much!”

Apologies for this extra af, cheese on toast post…. But shit I miss him toooo much! @alexoxchamberlain A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️???? (@perrieedwards) on Mar 19, 2017 at 7:14pm PDT

The two were first linked when Edwards was spotted at an Arsenal match last year. He returned the favor by supporting her at December’s X Factor UK finale as she took on the stage with her Little Mix bandmates to perform their single “Shout Out To My Ex.” Edwards has slowly taken the steps to make their relationship Instagram official.

Reports surfaced in November 2016 that the pair casually dated, with various sources revealing that the pair has gotten serious. A source even spoke about their relationship with The Mirror in December.

“Perrie has bought her family and friends Arsenal merchandise for Christmas – it shows how much she thinks of him. Things are hotting up between the pair – they love spending time with each other and make each other laugh a lot.”

The two have reportedly been in an on-and-off relationship. Edwards and Chamberlain were spotted having a fight outside Drama nightclub. Edwards looked serious as she exchanged words with the footballer, who was seen making a phone call as he hung out in the doorway.

What a night! ❤️ A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️???? (@perrieedwards) on Feb 23, 2017 at 4:00pm PST

Since then, the two have confirmed their relationship on their respective Instagram accounts. Perrie previously dated former One Direction star Zayn Malik, with the couple being engaged two years later. Zayn broke off their engagement in August 2015 and is now dating model Gigi Hadid.

[Featured image by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images]