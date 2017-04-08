Drake, Chris Brown Feuding, Rihanna Again Stuck In The Middle

Drake and Chris Brown are rumored to feuding again with ex to both Rihanna again stuck in the middle.

According to Celebrity Insider, Drake recently took issue with a social media post Brown circulated wishing Rihanna’s mom Monica Braithwaite a happy 57th birthday.

Word is Drake found the gesture to be cheap and insincere, with rumors adding that he thought it was just another ploy by Brown to stay in the headlines.

Despite all the drama, the move seemed to have had a positive effect on Rihanna, and she and Brown are now rumored to be getting closer even though the “Loyal” singer is reported to already be dating model Vanessa Vargas.

“It isn’t Drake’s business, but he thought Chris [Brown] was being extra thirsty by wishing Rihanna’s mother a happy birthday on Instagram,” said a source. “If he were a real man, he would have sent her mom flowers and a card and did it all on the low, like Drake did, instead of trying to be noticed.”

A source added that the “Hotline Bling” rapper thought Brown’s gesture was more a sign of disrespect toward Braithwaite than it was an indication of endearment.

“Don’t get it wrong, Chris’ message was a nice gesture,” the source added. “But Drake thinks he wasn’t genuine and that he only did it to get Rih’s attention. Drake loves Rihanna and has the utmost respect for her and her family, especially Monica. But make no mistake, the last thing Drake wants to see is Rih and Chris together.”

That might well be something Drake may have to learn to live with if all the recent little hints come to mean anything.

Brown took the time to shout out his ex’s mom despite being on his “Party Tour” tour and with his new lady Vargas by his side.

Meanwhile, a source close to the “Umbrella” singer admitted that many in her camp fear she would take Brown back despite all the public struggles they endured while a couple.

As for Drake, these days the Canadian rapper seems to have a lot of free time on his hands.

He also recently took a shot at ex Serena Williams over her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

In his new track “Nothings Into Somethings,” he waxed: “Least, do I get an invitation or something? A statement or something? Ask about that, you would say it was nothing But here’s another nothing that you made into something.”

Drake and Williams have been friends since 2011, and in 2015 the two hooked up while he was split from Rihanna. Later that summer, the pair were spotted making out at a restaurant in Cincinnati.

In “Nothings Into Somethings,” Drake later rhymed: “I’m still posted up where you first found me Did I just read that you just got engaged on me? I heard from your friend, you couldn’t even tell me Or better yet wait on me.”

Over the time the two were rumored to be an item, Drake could often be found courtside at Williams’ matches seated with her family, including older sister, Venus.

Memes of him making loving eyes as he sat front row at Williams’ runway show during New York Fashion Week in September 2015 with Anna Wintour have also become legendary.

The title of the diss track is not random, Ohanian’s Reddit username is Kn0thing, and the tennis star has recently referred to herself the “Future Mrs. Kn0thing.”

