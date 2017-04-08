Cristiano Ronald Poses Nude Amid Report Footballer May Be Forced To Quit Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo is stripping down for a nude photo shoot. The Real Madrid star teased fans with his new shoot on social media. This comes amid a report that claims that Cristiano may quit the Real Madrid team. That is because one of his teammates reportedly wants him out.

The famous footballer has been nude in the past, reports Logo. Ronaldo is comfortable with taking it off for the cameras and with his buddies. He teased a series of steamy black-and-white photos of his upcoming nude photo shoot on Instagram. One photo shows Ronaldo sitting back in a Le Corbusier chair in the buff with a hand in the foreground that covers up the important parts.

In another shot, Cristiano shows off his muscular back and arms for the camera. He shared a few more photos along with the caption, “Soon.” Cristiano’s endorsements have been well documented as he continues to profit on his talents with his ever-growing business empire. According to the Daily Mail, his CR7 brand has been taking off and includes an underwear and footwear line including a fragrance line launched in 2015.

Not to mention, the gorgeous athlete is also an in-demand male model. He’s also reportedly selling his first car – an Audi A3 coupe – at a six figure price, reports The Sun.

Ronaldo may have to rely on his business ventures to earn some income. This steamy photo shoot comes after Ronaldo is reportedly wanted out of the Real Madrid team, reports The Sun. His teammates Gareth Bale, Luka Modric, and Toni Kroos want him out due to his poor form. Various reports from Spanish media claim that the stars are not happy with the way he’s been playing.

The reported players that met with coach Zinedine Zidane include Gareth Bale, Luka Modric, and Toni Kroos. Several other Spanish footballers such as Alvaro Morata, Marco Asensio, and Lucas Vazquez, have also met with the coach and have expressed they believe that the team is not on top form.

Ronaldo has scored 26 goals this season. While it’s still impressive, it’s still far below the team’s standards. The athlete has yet to score 20 goals in La Liga and has only scored five in his last nine matches. The Real Madrid players reportedly want to swap out Ronaldo for another player in a huge match for Madrid against rivals Atletico.

Real Madrid is currently two points ahead of Barcelona. The team is scheduled to play again on Saturday evening, April 8. A win could have the team come out on top. According to another report via Express UK, Cristiano has reportedly told his close friends that he’s afraid that he can’t compete with Lionel Messi this season.

He has found his goals harder to come by. As football fans know, Ronaldo and Messi have a longtime rivalry over the years, especially when it comes to winning the Ballon d’Or. Spanish publication Diario Gol claims Cristiano may forfeit defeat in the race for the trophy. Cristiano and Lionel have each won it three times. But, the Real Madrid star has reportedly admitted to his close friends that he may lose this time around.

Despite his fears and frustrations from his team, Ronaldo still has the support of Neymar and Luis Suarez, which has given him a major advantage. Messi and Ronaldo will face off at the Bernabeu when Barcelona and Real Madrid will finally have a match.

[Featured Image by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images]