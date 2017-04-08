Easter Sunday Activities 2017: Find Out Where You Can Spend Easter Sunday With Your Family

Easter egg hunts are a staple on Easter Sunday, but you don’t have to follow conventions. So take the family out on the upcoming holiday. We’ve rounded up some standout events that might interest you:

Ride a Bike in San Francisco

If you think bicycles are overrated, you probably just haven’t discovered the magic of going places in one. San Francisco U.K.-based bicycle maker, Brompton Bicycle, is teaming up with Huckleberry Bicycles in downtown San Francisco, to give locals a different kind of scavenger hunt that’s kind of similar to Pokemon Go. The Easter Sunday event, which will benefit the San Francisco Bike Coalition, will see participants taking pictures and completing challenges across the city. Prizes await the winners.

“Cycling in the city can have the reputation of not being a lot of fun,” Zack Stender, owner of Huckleberry Bicycles, told SFist.com. “But this challenge shows off the fun factor of urban cycling, allowing people to check out areas of the city often inaccessible to other forms of transport while enjoying a day out riding with friends.”

Head out to Florida for a Good Surf

Cocoa Beach’s Easter Surf Fest may not be pushing through despite a 52-year-run, but surfer Crystal Cooper, who owns women’s surfing apparel brand, Salty Sweet, will be sponsoring a new event in place of the beloved Easter surfing tradition. Called the Easter Pro-Am, Florida Today reports that it will be held on Easter Sunday at Lori Wilson Park in Cocoa Beach.

“I’m just honored to keep it alive,” Cooper told Florida Today. Cooper had participated in the Easter Surf Fest for the past 20 years, and has the support of local sponsors for the new event.

Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth in Poughkeepsie

In Poughkeepsie, New York, there’s a big buzz surrounding the sweet shops, thanks to an article on the Poughkeepsie Journal. Surely, the city has its finger on the pulse of the holiday candy trend, as local candy shops amp up their production of premium chocolate goods, in anticipation of Easter Sunday. If you’re hankering for some bunny-shaped smidgens, or would like to find out what organic chocolates taste like, the city has a lot of sweets merchants to choose from.

According to the Carroll County Times, Americans spend $2.4 billion on Easter candy annually on average, even more than Halloween. It also reported that while locals usually “spend more money per-person” during Halloween, Americans tend to purchase sweets for everyone on Easter.

Go Big On Brunch in Houston and Philadelphia

Chron.com recommends Houston citizens to check out the Prohibition Theatre, 1008 Prairie, which will be staging a wholesome rendition of “Alice in Wonderland” for families and kids. The Terrible Enfants Theatre Company is responsible for the production, and they will have a meet-and-greet with kids after their performance.

Sit down for a taste of Italian classics in Philly. Philly Voice recommends a couple of restaurants, where families can take advantage of the prix-fixe dinners, festive brunch promos, and springtime menu. Special mentions include Gran Caffe L’Aquila, which has designed a set menu inspired by a traditional Easter dinner in Chianti, Tuscany, and Osteria, which the website reported serve a phenomenal “Eggs in Purgatory.”

Crafting for Easter Sunday Fun

Home buddies need not go far to enjoy Easter Sunday with the family. Bring Easter Sunday to your own home by doing these fun projects from television design and entertaining expert and star of The Francesco Fix on NBC New York, Francesco Bilotto. In a column for ABC.go, Francisco shares some tips on how to create mini-bouquets, personalized eggs, and table napkin origami, as well as an Easter cocktail for brunch or dinner.

There you have it. How are you going to spend Easter Sunday with your loved ones? Share it with us in the comments section. Let us know, too, if we missed anything.

[Featured Image by Kevin Wolf/AP Images for American Egg Board]