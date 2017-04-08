Why Barry Manilow Came Out Now, Plus, His Upcoming Shows

Barry Manilow is back and bigger than ever. The legendary singer-songwriter has come out in the new issue of People magazine and on Good Morning America on Wednesday, April 5. There has been shock and awe over why the 73-year-old decided to come out now. Barry revealed the reason why he kept his sexuality and personal life to himself is because he didn’t want to disappoint his fans.

While it was widely known that Manilow is a gay man, it doesn’t make his coming out any less significant. It’s still a big deal for the music idol. In an exclusive interview with People magazine, Manilow broke the news that he married his longtime partner and manager Gary Keiff in a private ceremony two years ago. He revealed why he believed coming out years ago would ruin his career.

“I thought I would be disappointing [my fans] if they knew I was gay,” he said. “So I never did anything.”

But, Manilow was overwhelmed with the support he received.

“When they found out that Garry and I were together, they were so happy. The reaction was so beautiful – strangers commenting, ‘Great for you!’ I’m just so grateful for it.”

The “Copacabana” singer explained to People that he’s always lived a private life. He is first and foremost a performer. Manilow likes to keep his personal life out of his stage shows. Until now. He was willing to invite People into his Palm Springs home for an exclusive interview and accompanying photo shoot with his husband Keiff. Manilow also opened up about their 40-year-long relationship.

“I’m so private. I always have been,” he said.

Barry Manilow is returning to the stage. But first, he’s heading to the Today show. He will join the show’s concert series with a performance on Rockefeller Plaza on Thursday, April 20. If you want to watch Manilow perform live in person, click here to request a fan pass for you and a guest to join the show.

He’s also scheduled to return to QVC this April. The Emmy award-winning musician will return for his special Barry Manilow: Q Sessions broadcast to promote his new album, This Is My Town: Songs From New York, out in stores on April 21. The one-hour special will include special performances from Manilow himself as well as an interview.

Manilow previously appeared on QVC in 2006, where he hit the record for the highest single-day sales by a musical artist, reports BroadwayWorld.com. This time around, Manilow is scheduled to perform songs from his new album as well as Songs From Manilow: Live From Paris Las Vegas, a bonus CD that includes four never-released-before tracks made especially for QVC customers. If you’re a huge fan of Manilow, then you will want to get your hands on this album.

The bonus tracks are as follows:

Brooklyn Blues I Am Your Child This One’s For You New York City Rhythm

His original album includes the following tracks. The music legend said that he didn’t originally plan to make a full-length album, but since he was so inspired by New York, he decided to write more songs.

This Is My Town New York City Rhythm / On Broadway Coney Island Lonely Town Lovin’ At Birdland Downtown / Uptown On The Roof I Dig New York The Brooklyn Bridge (Virtual Duet with Mel Tormé) NYC Medley

In an interview, Manilow revealed the spirit of New York City was the inspiration behind his new albums. He wanted to include demos of the classic New York-inspired songs that he always loved to sing.

“I didn’t want to do a full original album,” he said. “It felt like it would be cheating the public to not give them the old songs that they knew. I must have done 50 demos of standards as I was writing the original songs. That’s what took the longest: to choose the standards. And, of course, to write the originals.”

The pop icon is also scheduled to perform a three-day concert residency in Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York. The first concert is held at Los Angeles’ Forum on Sunday, May 14, followed by the Allstate Arena in Rosemont (Chicago) on Wednesday, May 17, and at the Nassau Coliseum in New York on Thursday, May 25.

“I’m thrilled to perform in these three exciting cities. Each are unique and hold very special memories for me,” Manilow said.

Fans can purchase tickets for the upcoming This Is My Town concert series at www.manilow.com and www.ticketmaster.com.

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS]