Mama June Shows Off Her Weight Loss At Sugar Bear’s Wedding [Video]

In the season finale of Mama June: From Not To Hot, Mama June surprised everyone when she appeared at the wedding of her ex-husband, Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson, to show off her unbelievable 150 lb weight loss.

The highlight of the season’s finale of the WeTV show aired on Friday, April 7, was the reaction to Mama June’s incredible transformation when she arrived to show off her new looks at the wedding which took place in Georgia last January. Heads turned and jaws dropped in shocked amazement when she made a grand entrance in her red dress at Sugar Bear’s wedding.

“I think everybody here is shocked to see Mama because nobody’s seen her since she was over 400 pounds,” Mama June’s daughter, Lauryn, known popularly as “Pumpkin,” said.

Mama June, 37, had looked forward to debuting her new looks on the day that her former husband Sugar Bear weds Jennifer Lamb.

But Lamb had been fiercely opposed to June attending her wedding and had tried to stop Sugar Bear from allowing June to attend. But Sugar Bear persuaded her to let June come for Alana’s sake.

Mama June shocks by dropping into Sugar Bear's wedding https://t.co/dXgTD0xcnL @DailyMailCeleb — Allan-Walter-Wilson (@Shilowilson) April 8, 2017

“I don’t want June at my wedding at all – but I’m doing it because of Mike, and Alana is his daughter,” Jennifer said.

Alana, also known as Honey Boo Boo, is the daughter of Mike and June.

Jennifer was also upset when June visited Sugar Bear at his home before their wedding. Jennifer arrived to see June talking with her husband-to-be.

She confronted June aggressively.

“What are you doing in my house? Regardless of if he invited you in, I didn’t invite you here,” she said.

“You’ve always been a b****. You’ve always been rude that’s why you don’t have him anymore.”

“Get out of my house!” she yelled at June.

But June managed to keep her cool and as she left Sugar Bear’s house, she wished the couple good luck.

June later said she was proud for “taking the high road” when Jennifer confronted her. She said that her ability to keep her cool was a reflection of the changes she had made to her life lately.

“I wanted to say something to her,” June said, “[but] it felt good just to take the high road.”

Jennifer vented her anger against Sugar Bear after June had left.

“I don’t appreciate it, period. This is one mama that will beat her a** today,” Jennifer raged.

Mama June had admitted she was nervous about attending Sugar Bear’s wedding and seeing him for the first time since she lost weight. Pumpkin asked her trainer Kenya Crooks to accompany June to the wedding and give her support.

“Lord you are killing it!” Crooks said. “You’ve got a new body. You’ve got a new attitude.”

When Sugar Bear saw June for the first time since her weight loss, he was stunned.

“Oh, s***! I’ve never seen June look that good.”

The episode also showed how June came to look beyond the immediate gratification of making an impression on her ex and people from her old life, including her estranged mother Sandra Hale, her sister-in-law and niece.

Mama June crashes Sugar Bear's wedding looking red hot in the #FromNotToHot finale. ???? https://t.co/kUGDexmZcR pic.twitter.com/FYA6VAjxYw — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) April 8, 2017

June hadn’t spoken with Sandra for three years due to serious issues.

“Now that I’ve said goodbye to Sugar Bear, I can focus on finding my own true love I know I’m never going to go back to the old June,” She said.

“I’m a better person now. This is a new June; new transformation, new birth. People that haven’t seen me are going to be shocked.”

Although June admitted that she derived satisfaction from wowing her ex, the motive behind her weight loss effort had eventually gone beyond him.

“He was like ‘oh my God she’s hot,’ but outside of that I don’t give a s*** about his reaction honestly,” June told Hollywood Life. “I wanted to show him like how I was worth it, but then I felt like, you know, I needed to do it for myself, to be here. I realized that I had to do it for myself and myself only.”

After the wedding, June burned her old clothes in the woods to signify starting a new life.

“That fire is smoking hot like me,” she said.

“It fell really, really good to burn my clothes,” she added and demonstrated her new self-control by passing on a marshmallow roast.

“I’m beginning to like the new Mama,” Alan said, “especially if it means more marshmallows for me.”

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images]