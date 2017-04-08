This Is What 41 Looks Like: How Candace Cameron Bure Got Those Abs

Candace Cameron Bure just celebrated her 41st birthday with friends and family. The Fuller House star has been taking to social media all week long to share special moments. The actress looks incredible at her age. Not only does she still look like a teenager, but she also has abs of steel. Candace has been working out hard at the gym with her personal trainer, Kira Stokes, who is revealing some of her key core moves.

Candace Cameron Bure bounced back after having three kids. The actress got serious about working out after her stint on Dancing With the Stars. She works out regularly with her personal trainer, Kira Stokes, and shows some of their intense workouts on Instagram. Stokes recently took to Instagram to celebrate the actress’s birthday.

Kira is the creator of The Stoked Method, according to Cosmopolitan. She’s used this workout regimen to achieve those hard rock abs. Candace has also been showing off her incredibly taut abs at her birthday dinner at Mr. Chow. The secret to Candace’s determination is that she’s committed and she works out hard.

“She trains like an athlete,” Stokes said. “She loves a challenge.”

So, how did Candace Cameron Bure get those abs? She was willing to do some cardio. Stokes developed a 75-minute workout routine for Bure that included a bit of cardio. Bure didn’t want to do too much cardio, but now she does five four-exercise circuits and takes a three-to-five-minute jump rope break in between. This allows her to mix cardio with her strength-focused regimen. Plus, Bure loves to take a break by jumping rope.

“Jumping rope became something she fell in love with,” Stokes said.

Kira also integrated these key exercises: jump squats, mountain climbers, and switch jumps. While these exercises are not core-focused, they require you to use your core for proper form. Kira also swapped out crunches for planks.

“Without the strength, you can’t get the good stuff – a six pack – on top,” the trainer added.

They also like to switch it up. There are days when Bure is too busy to work out with Stokes. But when they do, they like to do planks one day and abs the next. It’s also important for Bure to eat right in between working out. Bure swears by her super-clean, mostly vegan diet. Stokes also has Bure drink a protein shake after each workout and carry healthy snacks throughout her busy days.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan last year, Candace said that eating healthy has always been a big part of her lifestyle. She’s been open about her healthy lifestyle and her past struggles with bulimia. But, now, the actress has fully recovered and works to raise awareness about the eating disorder. She follows a somewhat strict diet that allows her to indulge in her favorite foods and desserts.

That means Bure had plenty of room to eat birthday cake. In her interview with Cosmo, Bure reveals how she taught herself to eat healthy while living in Hollywood.

“I keep a fairly strict diet. My job depends on it. Like most women, I fuss about a few things I wish I could change. [But] I am at my best weight and fitness level considering my lifestyle.”

According to the Daily Mail, the former child star showed off her full workout regimen on Instagram. In a short clip, Candace was seen showing off her toned abs and her workout routine, which consisted of doing pull-ups in the California sun. Not a bad way to get in a rock-hard workout.

Now you know how Candace Cameron Bure gets those abs and stays dedicated to her workouts. To recap, she sticks to her clean and vegan diet. She incorporates cardio as well as core moves. And she likes to mix up her workouts to keep it fresh and exciting.

