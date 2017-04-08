‘Big Brother 18’ Natalie Negrotti Fooled America And James, Find Out What Led To The ‘BB18’ Couple’s Breakup

James Huling and Natalie Negrotti from Big Brother 18 reportedly broke up several months ago. Until recently, no one knew what led to their split, just that the BB18 couple called it quit. An inside source posted on Tumblr and revealed all the juicy details about their shocking break-up.

According to Brass Tackz on Tumblr, Natalie never really liked James, she was only using him. After Big Brother 18 ended in September, things looked like they were going well between them. She seemed to care for him genuinely, and James’ fans were excited because it looks like he finally found true love.

According to the post, things between them started going south when James visited her in New Jersey for her halftime performance. She was on her phone the whole time, which peaked James curiosity about who she could have been texting.

James decided to go through her phone, and he discovered that she was talking to her ex-boyfriend, the one that she admitted while in the Big Brother house that she wasn’t completely over. And to make matters worse, it wasn’t wasn’t just general chit chat either.

Natalie took James and Bridgette Dunning to a Knicks game before he went back to Texas. It came out that her ex-boyfriend works for the team. He went with them to the game, and no one told James until later that he was the ex-boyfriend that Natalie was still in love with.

Huling picked up on a few clues that Negrotti wasn’t being completely honest with him. He came to the conclusion that she was cheating on him. James asked her to take him to the airport so he could go home. Once at the airport, Huling broke up with her.

The Big Brother stars talked out their differences and decided to get back together. They spent time together in South Carolina and seemed to get along great.

It didn’t last long. Natalie flipped out after she learned that James went through her phone, again. She decided to end their relationship, revealing that if he doesn’t trust her, they have nothing.

Had fun eating Oysters! Nat #SouthCarolina 2016 A post shared by James Huling (@jhuling) on Dec 13, 2016 at 3:42pm PST

Natalie warned James to stay quiet about their breakup and her alleged cheating. She was worried it would ruin her family’s Christmas. James still had feelings for her, so he went along with her ridiculous demands. Huling spent two weeks with Negrotti over Christmas. They were dating anymore, but Natalie was terrified of the backlash she would face if the Big Brother fans knew that she hurt and cheated on James.

They did briefly get back together in Detriot for a Bullies Reality event. Natalie forced James to do a paid birthday party in Florida. According to the post, this was the last straw for James. He didn’t felt good about their relationship and decided to end things for good. James posted to Instagram that they broke up, stating that he will always be Natalie’s friend.

One of Natalie’s followers, who reportedly spent thousands of dollars on her, told Negrotti that Huling had been creating troll accounts on Twitter and trashing her. Of course, Negrotti got really upset, and she confronted him about it.

Taking in the view. So thankful, #blessed #grandcanyon A post shared by James Huling (@jhuling) on Sep 24, 2016 at 9:12pm PDT

The Big Brother alums got in a huge fight, and Huling ended up accusing Negrotti of being a cheater, and the only thing she was good at was sex. Eventually, they promptly blocked each other on all social media, and they haven’t spoken to each other since. Even on the cruise event, they didn’t speak to each other at all.

Big Brother fans, are you surprised to hear that Natalie Negrotti was using James the whole time? Are you surprised she cheated on him?

Big Brother 19 returns in June on CBS.

[Featured Image by Monty Brinton/Getty Images]