‘RHOA’ Season 9 Reunion The Most ‘Shocking’ And ‘Epic’ Yet, Plus Where Was Matt Jordan?

Are you ready for the most dramatic RHOA reunion in history?

The Season 9 reunion of the Real Housewives of Atlanta promises to be both shocking and epic. Filming for the drama filled episode concluded last week, and Andy Cohen still hasn’t gotten over it. What can fans expect to unfold this year?

According to Bravo TV, Kenya Moore sat down with Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, where he revealed that he is still recovering from everything that went down last week. “I know I always say shocking, but this one I haven’t gotten over it,” he shared.

Moore couldn’t agree more. The RHOA star added that the reunion is “gonna go down in the history books” as one of the most shocking to date. She added that the episode “was epic.”

While the drama heats up between the ladies, Reality Tea reports that Cynthia Bailey welcomed the opportunity to lay everything out on the table. In fact, Bailey admitted that she actually enjoyed filming the reunion this season and assured everyone that she has already moved on – even if everyone else hasn’t.

Of course, Bailey avoided a lot of the big drama this season, so her attitude towards the reunion is a little skewed. Aside from her divorce, Bailey did not drag herself through the mud with the other women.

“I thought it was gonna be a tough season because of the divorce stuff, but after Peter [Thomas] and I managed to get through that with some grace and class, everything else just kind of fell into place,” Bailey shared.

Most of the RHOA reunion drama is between Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, and Phaedra Parks. In fact, Parks and Burruss were seated on opposite sides of Cohen during the reunion, which likely led to some interesting conversations.

As fans will recall, Burruss and Williams were involved in a lesbian scandal this season and really didn’t get any closure before the reunion. Bailey was optimistic that they will sort things out during the reunion, but she didn’t say the same thing about Burruss’ ongoing feud with Parks.

Bailey believes that Parks should come clean about the rumors regarding Burruss’ hookup with Shamea Morton. “I just thought at this point, just for the sake of solidarity for their friendship, she would say, ‘OK, I just want to say, you guys are really giving her a hard time. I was the one saying this, and if I was wrong to say it, then I take it back,'” Bailey explained. “Just something. I just feel like something should have been said from her at this point, just in support of her girl.”

While Parks and Burruss have their issues, All About the Real Housewives is reporting that Moore’s drama with ex-boyfriend Matt Jordan is starting to heat up once again. In the latest episode of RHOA, Moore and Jordan were involved in an emotional break-up that left fans wondering if he would make an appearance at the reunion.

It sadly doesn’t sound like Jordan made it to the reunion. While Jordan and Moore clearly have problems to settle, he did not show up at the filming session. In fact, producers banned Jordan from the reunion because they were afraid that he would get violent with Moore.

Of course, this isn’t the first time a reunion has turned violent. Given the fights that have broken out in past, Bravo producers wanted to avoid another physical encounter. Not to mention that Jordan is a large guy and it would have been difficult containing him if things got out of hand. Fortunately, they avoided a potential disaster by simply banning him altogether.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta finale airs Sunday, April 9, on Bravo. The RHOA reunion will follow on Sunday, April 16.

