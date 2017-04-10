April The Giraffe YouTube Birth Live Turns Web Into Giraffes ‘R’ Us: What’s Next For Baby & Dad Oliver?

April the pregnant giraffe has taken the spotlight from expecting celebrity moms around the world, thanks to the YouTube live birth cam that’s given the globe a front seat to the progress of her pregnancy. With a boost by Toys ‘R’ Us, which sponsors the live stream, the popularity of this long-necked mother and her baby daddy Oliver has turned the Internet into a Giraffes ‘R’ Us observation post.

Those watching the giraffes on YouTube Live during the weekend got to see them enjoy some sun. Animal Adventure Park noted on Facebook that the pregnant mom finally “ventured out” for some yard time to warm up her baby bulge, offering hope that the continuing weather change would cause the baby to move on into the world.

“The week promises warmer temperatures and a full moon is upon us! I hope that will shake things up!”

Those who want more updates beyond the giraffes’ YouTube Live cam can use the text alert system set up by the Animal Adventure Park, which offers labor alerts and baby updates at Aprilthegiraffealert.com. In addition to news on the birth, subscribers get updates on baby daddy Oliver and his girlfriend’s love story. There is a one-time charge of $4.99, and additional data and messaging rates may apply from mobile carriers.

Another early morning visit by the humans. I hear grumblings about internet outages and connection. Beats me. Where's the lettuce? pic.twitter.com/cHdYH2Wz23 — April The Giraffe (@AprilTheGiraffe) April 1, 2017

During the weekend, Oliver and his baby mama were seen exchanging frequent glances, noted the Express.

At one point, with about 100,000 viewers observing the giraffes’ YouTube Live cam, Oliver’s mate attempted to nap as Oliver craned his neck over the side to keep guard on her baby bump.

So what exactly are this famous mom (she already has given birth three times) and Oliver awaiting for? Baby giraffes are 26 times as hefty as a human infant. They’re born at an average of 6 feet tall.

Baby giraffes typically are born weighing between 100 and 150 pounds, while pregnant giraffes have average gestation periods of 15 months, reported WFLA News. However, since April has been carrying around her baby for 17 months, Oliver’s offspring could be even larger than the average.

Viewers of the YouTube live cam have noticed the giraffes’ keepers going in and out of the pens. Getting the giraffes familiar with the humans who care for them is all part of getting female giraffes ready for birth. It involves years of familiarizing the giraffes not just with their keepers but also with the devices and technology utilized during the delivery process to keep the mom and baby giraffes safe.

After giraffes give birth, it takes just 30 minutes to one hour for the baby to stand and start walking, which allows them to begin nursing. With that first day, they usually can go from walking to running.

The baby begins nursing soon after birth, then starts consuming solid food such as leaves after four months. Mother giraffes nurse their babies for 9 to 12 months, with weaning ages ranging from 6 to 17 months.

As for baby daddy Oliver, he’s become accustomed to having April steal the spotlight. Animal Adventure Park revealed that Oliver’s romance hasn’t been affected by the fact that she’s an older woman at 15, reported NBC New York.

Oliver’s girlfriend even has other romances in her past after having three babies that involved other males. But at 5-years-old, Oliver is waiting for his first experience as a father.

Oliver fell in love with this alluring long-necked older woman when he was only 3-years-old, just “coming of age,” revealed the park.

“Here we are, [more than one year] later, waiting for their family to grow by one.”

While some viewers of the YouTube live cam have been upset that the long-necked animals are separated, the park reassured them that it’s to protect Oliver’s baby.

“He does not want to play house — he wants to ROUGH house,” explained the park.

And don’t look for Oliver to change his attitude after the baby is born.

“Males take no part in rearing their young, nor have a need for a female once she is pregnant,” added the giraffes’ keepers. “Sad but true.”

[Featured Image by Mary Ann Chastain/AP Images]