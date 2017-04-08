In Her First Post-Election Interview, Hillary Clinton Reveals That She Won’t Run For Office Again

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has given her first interview since losing the 2016 presidential election to Donald Trump. Whilst the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee has largely stayed out of the spotlight since her shock defeat in November, she’s used her first post-election interview to reveal that despite rumors to the contrary, she will not run for elected office again.

According to the Los Angeles Times, whilst Hillary Clinton confirmed that she won’t run for public office again, she was keen to stress that she plans to remain involved in public service and to help Democrats regain control of Congress in the 2018 election. In the same interview, Clinton admitted that her surprise defeat at the hands of Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election was difficult, suggesting that there were times when she didn’t even want to get out of bed.

“The aftermath of the election was so devastating,” Clinton admitted. “I had to make up my mind I was going to get out of bed, yes; I was going to take walks in the woods, yes.”

“As a person, I’m OK. As an American, I’m pretty worried,” said Clinton.

Considering she comfortably won the popular vote in the 2016 presidential election, since her defeat, there’s been widespread speculation that Clinton plans to run for elected office again, or even against President Trump in 2020. However, Clinton was keen to stress that she has no such plans.

“I have no plans at all other than trying to find some interesting things to do, trying to support other people to pursue their interests, spend time with my grandchildren, which is a great joy. I’m not making plans to do anything,” she said.

According to Us Weekly, Clinton was also keen to use the interview as an opportunity to dish out blame for her shock election defeat last November. Clinton revealed that she believes misogyny played a key part in securing Donald Trump’s victory in the election, however, she’s not exactly sure why.

“Certainly, misogyny played a role. And that just has to be admitted, and why and what the underlying reasons for that is what I’m trying to figure out myself,” she explained. “I think in this election there was a very real struggle between what is viewed as change that is welcomed and exciting to so many Americans, and change which is worrisome and threatening to so many others. You layer on the first woman president over that, and I think some people, women included, had big problems.”

Hillary Clinton calls for US to bomb Syrian air fields hours before Trump does exactly that https://t.co/K9L9NqLFKf pic.twitter.com/pxkZP8ZGYL — Raw Story (@RawStory) April 7, 2017

The former first lady went on to further explain that Russia’s election interference was bigger than she realized. Clinton said that she at first underestimated Russian President Vladimir Putin’s involvement in the U.S. presidential election, saying that she hopes Congress won’t allow the Kremlin to get away with it.

Ahead of the 2016 presidential election, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her running mate Senator Tim Kaine were widely expected to secure a comfortable victory over business mogul Donald Trump and his running mate Governor Mike Pence. However, despite Clinton’s victory in the popular vote, Trump won the perennial swing states of Florida, North Carolina, Ohio, and Iowa, as well as Clinton’s “blue wall” states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, securing him an electoral college victory.

On January 6, intelligence agencies concluded that the Russian government interfered in the 2016 United States elections. Subsequently, investigations about potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials were started by the FBI, the Senate Intelligence Committee, and the House Intelligence Committee.

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]