‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7: One Of The Characters Might Be Back From Dead, Has HBO Leaked Critical Spoilers?

Game Of Thrones Season 7 is not coming before July. But, the makers of the highly popular TV show are apparently leaving no stone unturned to keep fans busy figuring out what is going to happen next in the series. The most unique aspect about the HBO original is that it manages to baffle its viewers almost all the time. Even though there is always some kind of fan theory coming up to predict what will happen next in the show, the makers manage to surprise and shock anyway. Here comes the latest speculation about the upcoming season. HBO has apparently leaked critical spoilers of the seventh season. If fans are correct in deciphering the clues, one of the important characters in the show might be back from the dead.

Now, the interesting fact is that there are more than a hundred people who have been killed in the HBO series, which indicates the violence involved in Game Of Thrones. At the same time, fans would agree that viewers were shocked to see many of these characters die. There have been many occasions when viewers thought that a certain character was going to play a major role in the coming seasons. The next thing they come to know that the character is killed.

Major Deaths In Game Of Thrones With Zero Chance Of Return

There have been many major deaths in Game Of Thrones. Here are some characters who have no possibility of coming back to the show.

Viserys Targaryen, who emerged as a strong and ambitious character in the early stage of the show, was killed by Khal Drogo. It was his sister Daenerys, the one who he used to abuse quite often, who commanded the tribal king to eliminate his brother. Khal Drogo poured molten gold on Viserys’ head to kill him.

Robert Baratheon was fatally wounded by a wild boar. But, it happened only after he drank wine given to him by Lancel Lannister at Cersei Lannister’s command. Cersei masterfully planned her husband’s death.

Eddard Stark, more popularly known as Ned Stark, was one of the most prominent characters in Game Of Thrones. Just when viewers thought he would become more powerful in the show and dictate terms, Joffrey Baratheon ordered Ser Ilyn Payne to behead him in public.

Khal Drogo was killed by his wife Daenerys, but this was different from other murders. Daenerys tried every trick to help her husband survive, but Mirri Maz Duur’s spell left him in a terrible state. Khaleesi performed the mercy killing later on. Not to forget, Mirri Maz Duur was burned alive on Drogo’s funeral pyre by Daenerys herself.

Joffrey Baratheon was killed by Olenna Tyrell and Littlefinger at the Purple Wedding. He was poisoned to death.

Ygritte, Jon Snow’s lover, was shot with an arrow by Olly in the Battle of Castle Black.

Major Deaths In Game Of Thrones With Major Chance Of Return

The Mountain was killed in Season 4, Episode 8. He was poisoned by the spear of Oberyn Martell in a trial by combat. There is every possibility that he might come back.

Stannis Baratheon was executed by Brienne of Tarth. However, it is not clearly shown if the Lord of Dragonstone was really killed or not.

According to Refinery29, the character who is probably making a comeback to the show is none other than Hodor, and here’s why. HBO earlier released a commercial, which included all of its big stars from successful shows. And, the characters HBO has chosen to represent Game of Thrones include none other than Hodor, even though the character died in the previous season. The character, played by Kristian Nairn, made an appearance in the commercial and said “Hodor.” This is surely enough to speculate Hodor’s comeback in Season 7 or maybe in Season 8.

