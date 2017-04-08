Chris Brown Hopes Rihanna Will Join Him On Tour: Plans To Sing Romantic Love Songs To Rumored Girlfriend

Chris Brown is hoping that Rihanna will attend some of his forthcoming shows for his “Party North American” tour, where he plans to serenade her with some of his biggest love songs.

According to Hollywood Life, now that Chris Brown and his on-again, off-again girlfriend are back on speaking terms, the R&B singer wants nothing more than to have the “Diamonds” singer attend one of his shows where he plans to shower her with romantic tracks.

A source for the outlet reveals that while Chris Brown and Rih aren’t dating just yet, the twosome has definitely grown closer in recent weeks, with previous reports having claimed that the duo has even been sexting one another, as mentioned by Ace Showbiz.

Now that Rihanna has more of a less demanding schedule, having successfully completed her duties regarding the promotional aspect of her latest album, Anti, the Bajan-beauty would presumably have time on her hands to watch Chris Brown in concert.

Sources for Hollywood Life reveal that Chris is hopeful that Rihanna will attend at least one of his shows, and when she does, he’s going to prove to her just how much he still cares for her by completely changing up the proposed set with love songs that are going to woo Rih-Rih over.

“To be blunt, Breezy would love if Rih came to see him on one of his tour stops,” a source gushes. “He’s not trying to put her to work by performing or anything, he just wants her In his presence. If he knew she was in the audience or backstage, he’d start singing some of his vintage love songs and would dedicate them to her right there on the spot.”

Rihanna has known Chris Brown for well over a decade, so she’s very familiar with his discography — especially since the duo first started seeing one another when both of their careers were just beginning to take off.

Having Chris Brown sing some of his classic songs would almost be as if Rihanna is reminiscing on the good times she shared with the 27-year-old, notably taking her back to the times when the duo had the time of their lives when they kicked off their romance.

In previous interviews, Rihanna admitted that Chris Brown was her first real boyfriend who she truly shared strong feelings for. The supposed fact that she’s back in contact with him hasn’t surprised any of her friends and family members, who’ve all been against the idea of the couple reconciling.

Sources say that Rih-Rih getting back with Chris Brown will only lead to more heartbreak, and with the way Rihanna’s career has been going, the last thing she needs is to find herself crying over yet another failed relationship — regardless of how much she wants to reconcile with Chris.

An insider for Hollywood Life continues to stress that Chris Brown isn’t going to let other people’s opinions stop him from his potential chance to make things right with Rihanna now that they are back on speaking terms.

“Back in the day, he and Rih use to have a blast. “They’d sit back, have a few drinks and laugh and talk like they were the best of friends which they were at that time. He’s lonely. And yes, the girls throw themselves at him non-stop like the red second hand on a clock. But none of the groupies can match the soulfulness that he has for Rih.”

Rihanna and Chris Brown have both remained silent regarding rumors of their supposed reconciliation. Neither one of them has confirmed or denied whether they are back in contact, with the only hint being that Chris Brown has started following his on-again, off-again girlfriend on social media again.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]