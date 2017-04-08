Song Joong-Ki And Song Hye-kyo May Meet In New York Soon

Yet another victory awaits Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo this year. If all goes well, the couple will be seeing each other in New York.

Thanks to DramaFever Awards, fans are anticipating their favorite SongSong couple to win in at least one of the three categories: Best Couple, Best Kiss, Best Actor/Actress. Another category where the Descendants of the Sun crew could win is the award for the Best Ensemble and Best Korean Drama.

Either one the victories could land Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo in New York this year, as the DramaFever Awards are usually held in The Big Apple.

Hosted by Kmart and Korea Tourism Organization, DramaFever Awards works through online voting. Fans pick and choose their favorite drama and actors, and vote for them online. Considering Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo’s huge fan following on Facebook, Weibo, Twitter and Instagram, they are bound to win.

Winners of the fifth DramaFever awards will be announced in May, the media company said in its website.

Fans of Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo cannot wait to see their favorite couple once again. The last time fans witnessed a SongSong union was in March, when the duo, along with the rest of the DOTS crew, gathered to celebrate the first anniversary of Descendants of the Sun, the military romance that took the world by storm.

The chemistry displayed by Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo seemed so real that fans suspect that the couple are dating in real life too.

Fans who fondly address Song Joong-ki as ‘Oppa’ were in for a surprise when Laneige, on its Facebook update, revealed something they were hoping to hear for a long time.

In January, on its official Taiwan fan page, Laneige posted a congratulatory message for its brand ambassador Song Hye-kyo, wishing her a blessed married life with her “Oppa.”

The message in Taiwanese roughly translates into: “Laneige’s goddess and spokesperson Song Hye Kyo and “Oppa” have recently confirmed the wedding date. So happy I can only hope that one day cupid will look upon me too.”

However, after a few minutes, this post was deleted and replaced by another one, which said, “Laneige’s goddess and spokesperson Song Hye Kyo has been very happy of late. I can only hope that one day cupid will look upon me too.”

According to Inquisitr, neither Laniege nor United Artists Agency, which represents Song Hye-kyo, has responded to these rumors.

Till date, neither has confirmed if the “Oppa” referred to in the post is Song Joong-ki. In any case, fans are hoping that the two stars tie the knot this year, as not marrying each other would totally devastate the fans.

Although the dating and romance rumors surrounding Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo began during the airing of Descendants of the Sun last year, fans never spoke about a wedding. However, after the KBS Drama Awards night in December last year, during which the duo won the grand prize for the Best Couple, fans were convinced that Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo were in a relationship. They looked like a bride and groom walking down the aisle.

Even when Song Joong-ki won the PD Award hosted by SBS in March, he made it a point to appreciate the efforts of his friend and co-star Song Hye-kyo during the filming of Descendants of the Sun.

Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo have won the Best Couple Award on numerous occasions hosted by various organizers. Perhaps this is destiny’s way of telling the world that they are made for each other—not just in reel life, but in real life too.

[Featured Image by Ahn Young-joon/AP Images]