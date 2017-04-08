Jessa Duggar Seewald’s Younger Son Turns Two Months Old, See The Cute Photos Of Henry & Spurgeon

It seems just yesterday that Jessa Duggar Seewald announced the birth of her second baby boy, but he’s already a couple of months old and cute as a button.

Henry Wilberforce Seewald turned two months old on Thursday and his mom marked the occasion with an Instagram greeting. The “Counting On” star also announced that new photos of the little boy had been uploaded to the family’s website.

Superman! ???? Y'all, Henry turned two months old today! ???????? Check out his new little photo album on our website! ???? •link in bio• A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Apr 6, 2017 at 4:18pm PDT

Jessa Seewald and her husband Ben welcomed Henry on February 6. In a video posted to the TLC website not long after their son’s birth, Ben and Jessa Seewald explained the origins of Henry’s unique middle name. “William Wilberforce was a British politician in the 1700s… he was instrumental in abolishing the slave trade,” Ben says in the clip.

“He’s a real hero of ours. Someone that really walked with God.”

The doting dad also talked about his son’s first name, which also had a bit of historical significance but was chosen mostly because Jessa liked it. “Jess really liked the name Henry, and we just thought it was cute,” he explained.

Though Jessa Duggar Seewald and her husband Ben probably aren’t planning on having as many children as her parents have, it does seem like she’s really enjoying being a mom. Jessa, 24, and Ben, 21, met in church and their courtship was made public on the Duggar family’s website in 2013. They were engaged in August 2014 and married in November of the same year. The two became proud parents to Spurgeon Elliot, their first child, in November 2015.

???? graham crackers after nap time. ???????? #SpurgeonElliotSeewald A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Apr 5, 2017 at 12:28pm PDT

In an interview with TLC in February, Jessa talked about her excitement over raising her two little boys. “I think it’s really awesome that we have two little boys so close together in age,” she said. “I know they’re going to be best friends and love growing up and doing everything together, so I’m looking forward to seeing that. I know Ben’s probably going to have them out in the backyard playing football in the next couple of years!”

But Ben and Jessa are reportedly looking to add at least another child to the Duggar Seewald brood. Before Henry was born, Jessa told People that she and her husband have a “deep desire” to adopt and that it is something they are looking into. “We’ve also talked about fostering to adopt,” she confided.

Though Jessa Duggar Seewald appears to have an innate affinity for children and a passion for childrearing, a recent Instagram post landed her in hot water with those who found a reason to question her parenting skills. Last week, Seewald shared an Instagram snap of her younger son Henry, who was taking his “first steps.” In the photo, the tiny tot was “standing” on the couch as his dad supported him from behind.

???????? Ya know, a month old, and already takin' my first steps. ???? #HenryWilberforceSeewald A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Mar 31, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT

Many immediately took the opportunity to criticize Ben and Jessa, saying things like “Too young to be letting him stand with his weight on his legs” and warning the parents that letting little Henry Seewald stand too early could leave him bow-legged.

Still, others came to Ben and Jessa’s defense and pointed out that the two likely know what they are doing. “I think everyone should leave the Seewalds alone and let them raise their kids,” one fan commented on the post. “One time on his legs won’t make him bow-legged. Not to mention he is supported by the couch…”

“There is no reason to tell anyone how to parent unless they are in serious danger,” another wrote. “And I am not seeing that from him standing.”

Jessa Duggar Seewald and her family are no strangers to sharp criticism from their followers. The Duggars have long been mocked and attacked for their evangelical Christian lifestyle and particularly over Josh Duggar’s sexual abuse scandal.

‪Happy 2nd birthday, cousin Israel! ???????? We ???? you so much! ‬ •link in bio• A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Apr 6, 2017 at 4:44pm PDT

Still, the Duggars are moving forward and expanding their clan. Josh’s wife, Anna, is pregnant again, while Jinger Duggar and her husband Jeremy Vuolo are reportedly expecting their first child.

Meanwhile, Jill & Jessa: Counting On, which follows the lives of Jill Duggar Dillard and Jesse Duggar Seewald, will air new episodes beginning this summer.

[Featured Image by Jessa Seewald/Instagram]