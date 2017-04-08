Animal Adventure Park Update: April The Giraffe’s Hunger Might Signal A Weekend Baby, Watch Out For Her Tail

Another week had passed while fans patiently wait for April the giraffe to give birth. The zookeepers at Animal Adventure Park (AAP) in Harpursville, New York report that everything remains the same for April as she maintains her “good appetite and good nature” last night, April 7. If April continues with her appetite, there’s every possibility that we would see a weekend giraffe born live on cam. The owner of Animal Adventure Park Jordan Patch revealed that April typically loves her food but a few days ago, she’s not as hungry as she was. The recent development of having April’s appetite back is one of the indications that she’s prepping up for labor.

“We have been told by other parks that mothers will sometimes feast just before the birth.”

A good appetite is not the only sign. Those who are waiting for labor signs on April the giraffe might have to be tricky on where they look. According to giraffe guru Allison Dean, baby giraffes do not move much once they are in position to be born. April’s belly might move due to having contractions, but as Dean points out, the surest way to know when April is in active labor is to watch out for her tail. When in labor, April’s tail should rise up and form a round hump – having her tail straight up like an arrow only means that she’s peeing.

Watch April The Giraffe Live Cam

Giraffes in labor also keep their tails in a rounded hump even when they pace – a definite sign to watch out for if you don’t want to miss April the giraffe giving birth. Dean also added that obvious movements – like forceful kicks – only signals that it’s not yet time for April – or any giraffe for that matter – to give birth. So on a list, a hungry appetite, limited movement and a rounded hump tail are all signs that April the giraffe is ready to give birth.

Zookeepers at the Animal Adventure Park say that this is not the first time that April the giraffe will give birth to her calf. Her pregnancy with giraffe father Oliver is already the fourth for April. The Animal Adventure Park updates on Tuesday also said that labor and delivery will be pretty quick for our popular New York giraffe.

“From what we have been told from prior facility – when she [April] has her calves – she calves very quickly – which has us all on our toes as it is!”

Those who would like to see April the giraffe give birth should stay tuned on the Animal Adventure Park live cam. When in labor, a giraffe’s calf baby hooves would come out first. Labor can take as long as an hour or a little more until the knees and heads would come out next. The hardest part of labor would be pushing out the calf’s shoulders. Since giraffes give birth standing up, the drop might look fatal to viewers but according to Sarah Roffe, team manager at Chester Zoo who witnessed their own baby giraffe born live before April the giraffe did, all those process are just normal.

“Although it might be quite a drop, and they may fall to the ground with a bit of a thud, it’s how giraffe calves arrive into the world and it stimulates them into taking their first breaths.”

In the latest Animal Adventure Park update, April’s vet Dr. Tim and the rest of the zookeepers hope for a “weekend addition” to their giraffe family. Now that April the giraffe is back up on her appetite again, the rest of the labor signs that signals the time of her giving birth is near is just within reach.

The Animal Adventure Park team also addressed comments and questions. Avid fans can subscribe to April the giraffe labor alert and baby updates for exclusive contents like “can’t miss” photos during and after the birth. A one-time charge of $4.99 will apply but mobile carriers might charge for more for data and messaging. There will also be limited April the giraffe plush items available this weekend and yes, the Animal Adventure Park cleared it up that April is very much pregnant. Her pregnancy is not a hoax.

“Anyone with eyes and sense can see April is with calf. #Fakenews is REAL!”

Once April the giraffe has her calf, she will wean her calf from six to 10 months – possibly longer – until the baby giraffe can be moved to another facility to prevent inbreeding, NBC New York learned from zookeepers.

“We cannot retain offspring, as it would lead to incestuous mating and undermine the genetics of the program and species”

April’s calf will be the first baby giraffe born at Animal Adventure Park. The zoo confirmed that they will hold a naming contest for April’s calf once her baby giraffe is born. April’s calf is estimated to be six feet tall and weigh around 150 pounds. Now all we have to do is just wait, see and hope for the best that April the giraffe literally drops her calf this weekend.

[Featured Image by Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images]