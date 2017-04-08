World’s Longest Living Mesotheliomia Patient Shares His Secret for Surviving Cancer

Paul Kraus knows a thing or two about survival. The Australian author and Holocaust survivor is close to celebrating his 20th year of living with Mesothelioma, the deadly cancer caused by prolonged exposure to asbestos.

Being exposed to asbestos does not guarantee that a person will develop Mesothelioma, but people who work in certain industries such as construction, shipbuilding, mining, insulation, steelworks and manufacturing, are at a much higher risk of contracting this fatal form of cancer. One of the most frustrating aspects of the condition is that it can take quite a long time for any discernible symptoms of the disease to show up. After exposure, it usually takes at least 20 years for malignant Mesothelioma to develop.

For most people, the grim diagnosis of malignant Mesothelioma typically means a life expectancy of between 12 months to 2 years. In Paul Kraus’ case, doctors estimated that he had about six months to live after he was diagnosed in 1997. The former history teacher and his wife were devastated, but they refused to give in to despair. After all, Mr. Kraus had already been through a horrifying test of his will to survive. He was born in a Nazi forced labor camp and, after he and his family escaped by surviving a cross-country trek through war-torn Austria, the Kraus family eventually migrated in a Refugee ship to Australia.

Paul’s tumultuous early beginnings clearly prepared him well for facing the fight of his life many years later.

Mr. Kraus’ diagnosis came about after he underwent surgery to repair a hernia. During the surgery, doctors discovered tumors in the lining of his abdomen that turned out to be malignant peritoneal Mesothelioma. He was 52 years old. At that time, there weren’t any encouraging treatments available for the disease and he initially had little hope of surviving past the small window of life expectancy that his doctors proffered.

“When I was diagnosed, there was no conventional treatment considered curative…I was told to get my affairs in order,” said Paul.

True to his roots, though, Paul quickly shifted gears into survivor mode. He developed a motto which he eventually used to encourage others who were suffering from Mesothelioma:

“Accept the diagnosis and reject the prognosis.”

Paul credits having a positive attitude as a huge part of winning the battle against his prognosis, but he also knows that following up his steely resolve with some radical, consistent actions is the main thing that helped to save his life.

Lifestyle changes that Paul and his wife embarked on included:

Exercising regularly

Using a variety of techniques to reduce anxiety and stress

Becoming a vegetarian

Taking high doses of vitamin C

Juicing regularly to get nutrients

Adhering to what he calls an “anti-cancer” diet, which consists of eliminating white sugar, processed foods, white flour and fried foods

In addition to his diet regimen, Paul also relied on the use of Ukrain, a plant-based chemotherapy replacement. He feels lucky that, from the beginning, he worked with doctors who embraced his reliance on complementary health treatments.

These days, Paul advocates for Mesothelioma education and spends much of his time offering words of wisdom and hope to those suffering from the disease. His book, Surviving Mesothelioma and Other Cancers, offers practical advice and a host of resources on where to find help, support and treatment options after a cancer diagnosis.

Although traditional medicine offers more treatment choices for Mesothelioma these days, Paul believes that it is a combination of both conventional and alternative treatments that provide the most benefit for cancer patients.