Kylie Jenner To Get Own Reality Show, ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Spinoff To Focus On ‘Life Of Kylie’

Kylie Jenner has been reportedly working on her very own reality show. The youngest Kardashian-Jenner will allegedly be the main subject of the new Keeping Up With the Kardashians spinoff.

Fans of the Kardashian-Jenner clan might be pleased to know that the fashion and cosmetics mogul Kylie is most likely launching her very own reality show. Apparently, the 19-year-old celebrity is working on a Keeping Up With the Kardashians spinoff which has a working title, Life Of Kylie. According to reports, Jenner is all set for the said spinoff and just waiting for the greenlight from E!

Although filming has not officially started, Life Of Kylie is expected to focus on Jenner’s growing cosmetics business and her roller coaster relationship with on-again, off-again boyfriend, Tyga. Of course, the Kardashian sisters and their momager will most likely end up making appearances on the show, just like what they usually do in every spinoff of their franchise. It is also expected that Kylie’s closest friends will be making an appearance on the show, adding more fun to it.

Despite rumors of their recent breakup, reports also claim that Tyga will be part of the said Keeping Up With the Kardashians spinoff, bringing in more drama to the show.

It can be recalled that Kylie and Tyga reportedly called it quits last month. Apparently, Tyga moved out of Kylie’s house following reports that he doesn’t want to be part of the Kardashian’s reality show any longer. There were also claims that rapper felt “belittled” on the said series. Although such rumors were not proven to be true, many believe that the couple will still end getting back together, just like what they usually do in their previous breakups.

It’s no secret that Jenner and Tyga have parted ways multiple times in the past but still find themselves back in each other’s arms. Despite all the controversies being thrown at the couple, the two remained determined to work things out between them, at least in the past. Many believe that this time will be no different and that the two will rekindle their relationship soon.

“They tend to take little breaks all the time and then get back together. It’s definitely possible they’ll work things out again.”

Meanwhile, the news of Kylie’s own reality show doesn’t come as a surprise. Last year, rumors were rife that the youngest Kardashian-Jenner has been prepping for her own show with Tyga. Allegedly, Kylie is making necessary preparations for her major project by “sexing up her image.” According to reports, Jenner believes that her brand new show will “knock Kim off her pedestal.”

“Kylie is sexing up her image with social media with one main intention: she’s prepping for her own show and firmly believes this is the way to make it happen. The conniving reality teen is especially excited that scoring a reality series with her bad news boyfriend could have ‘the added bonus of knocking Kim off her pedestal.'”

There were also claims that Jenner insists that having the said show is a “logical move,” considering she currently has the largest fan following in the family. However, the rumors were quickly debunked by Kylie herself, calling it “Faakkee!” via Twitter.

If Life Of Kylie did come to fruition, it’ll be the newest addition to the long list of Kardashian-Jenner reality shows. The controversial clan already has numerous TV shows that skyrocketed to fame following their first Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2007. Those include Kourtney And Kim Take Miami, Kourtney And Kim Take New York, Khloe And Lamar, Kourtney And Khloe Take The Hamptons, I Am Cait, Dash Dolls, Rob & Chyna, and Revenge Body.

Currently, Kylie and the rest of Kardashian-Jenner family is busy with the 13th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which airs every Sunday at 9 p.m.

