Chris Brown Hints At Rihanna Reconciliation With Instagram Comment Amid Sexting Reports: Couple Dating Again?

Chris Brown congratulated Rihanna’s mother, Monica Braithwaite, on her 57th birthday on April 6 and fans can’t help but think that the two entertainers are back together.

It seemed rather strange that Chris Brown would publicly wish Monica birthday wishes, seeing that he hadn’t done that before — at least no through social media.

But, of course, when keeping in mind recent reports who’ve claimed that Rihanna and Chris Brown have been speaking to one another again, it has given fans enough evidence to believe that the birthday wishes came naturally now that the two are said to be dating again.

While Chris and Rihanna haven’t seen each other much as of late, since Brown is on his North American tour, the “Diamonds” singer certainly appreciated the 27-year-old for taking the time to congratulate Monica on her 57th birthday. After all, the trio were all very close during the time that Chris and Rih-Rih dated.

“Rih knows Chris is on tour, doing his thing,” a source tells Hollywood Life. “But him taking time to drop her mother a special note like that on Instagram, that speaks volume to Rihanna.”

“The fact that Chris reached out to her mother allegedly struck a note with her. He reportedly would always ask about her mother when they were together and treated her mom like royalty. His message to her definitely earned him major cool points.”

Chris Brown’s history with Rihanna dates back to 2005 when the duo first became friends. By 2006, the two started seeing one another, with their relationship seemingly going strong for three years until the infamous pre-Grammys incident in 2009.

While Chris Brown and Rihanna have made up since then, their friendship fizzled out when the 27-year-old started seeing Drake. But now that they aren’t together anymore, endless texting has been going on between the on-again, off-again couple.

In fact, one source claims that Rihanna and Chris have grown so close to one another, according to Heavy, they are even sexting with one another, something which insiders tell Hollywood Life has really angered Rihanna’s friends, who feel as if she’s making a huge mistake by taking Chris Brown back.

“Friends of Rihanna want her to think about what he did to her and want her to move forward and not backward,” an insider explained, insisting that nobody wants Chris Brown around Rih-Rih because of his negative reputation. They don’t want Chris to bring her down in the midst of all the success she’s having.

“They understand that she and Chris had a strong bond, but there are some things you just have to move on from. Her pals are hoping that she never returns to Chris even in a friends capacity,” the insider concluded.

It should be noted that Chris Brown and Rihanna haven’t been spotted together since their supposed reconciliation. As far as reports are concerned, the twosome have only been communicating through social media and text messages, but the fact that Chris Brown is already showing RIh-Rih’s mother some birthday love is a huge sign that the duo is on good terms with one another and things are progressing between the two.

It’s believed that once Chris Brown wraps his current North American tour, he will most likely want to catch up with his on-again, off-again girlfriend, though, fans are already questioning themselves on how long their romance will last if they are to make it official that they’re back together again. After all, Rihanna and Chris Brown’s relationship over the years has been confusing, to say the least.

What do you make of Chris Brown allegedly being back on good terms with Rihanna, and do you believe reports claiming that they have reconciled?

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]