Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick Show The World That Even Exes Can Be Friends

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are your typical on-again, off-again couple and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has made it abruptly clear that she had no intentions of getting back together with her former partner. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean that they can’t be friends, especially when there are children involved.

Kourtney, 37, and Scott, 33 have brought three lovely children into the world, 7-year-old Mason, 4-year-old Penelope, and 2-year-old Reign. These three bundles of joy may just serve to be the key to getting their mom and dad together again.

Apparently, Kourtney and Scott have decided to stay friends and maintain a co-parenting relationship, which roughly translates to spending more time together as a family. Recently, the happy family flew to the tropical paradise of Hawaii for cozy vacation. A soothing and relaxing time in a beautiful resort can definitely spell out romance, however, is it still possible for this on-and-off couple?

On April 7, Kourt shared a photo on Instagram featuring herself and Scott both donning a similar pair of shades. Despite the romantic picture this vacation and all the selfish involved may paint, the reality star has made an effort to clarify to their fans that this trip was all for the kids as per Hollywood Life.

MOM and DAD back at it again with the coparenting skills. A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 7, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT

The photo caption read “MOM and DAD back at it again with the co-parenting skills.” An evident red flag for anyone who is hoping that this vacation would serve as some sort of romantic glue between Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick as per ComicBook.

The family vacation Kourtney and Scott spent in Hawaii may have allowed the couple some alone time which resulted in the cozy photos of the seemingly on-again couple. As for Scott, he isn’t sure where he stands at the moment. Apparently, the father-of-three doesn’t want to jinx anything as per People. In an interview with the said publication, Scott Disick was asked about their secret to their flawless co-parenting relationship to which he answered, “I don’t know, and I don’t want to jinx it.”

“I don’t think we know any other way, to be honest. We never had any negativity between us and we made a very smooth transition into the way we live, and luckily, thank God, we’re able to see one another and still be with our children and, knock on wood, that we have that,” Scott exclaimed. “Thank God we have that and everyone is somewhat happy and it seems to work. It’s not broke, so don’t fix it.”

In a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Scott broke down before Khloe Kardashian when queried about his relationship with the other Kardashian sister. Apparently, before anything else, Scott admitted that he is still very attracted to Kourtney, which led to him being grilled on the matter by Khloe.

Moreover, Khloe asked Scott if he is already getting over Kourtney as well as the current state of his love life. Scott informed Khloe that he isn’t seeing anyone at the moment. Khloe later made a reference to a holiday trip they spent in Mexico where Scott kissed Kourtney.

Scott proceeded to explain that the kiss was simple goodnight kiss, to which Kortney did not kiss back at all. The 33-year-old later added, “I’m still turned on by her if that’s what you’re asking.”

To submerge deeper into their romantic standing, Khloe proceeded to throw questions at Scott leading to his response, “Uh-uh. I mean I technically could [date someone], but I don’t feel comfortable doing that.” The sheepish Scott later added that he would never be over Kourtney Kardashian as per Mirror, apparently, the beautiful reality star is the love of his life.

