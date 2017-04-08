WWE Teases Huge Match For Stephanie McMahon At ‘Wrestlemania 34,’ Possible Feud With Sasha Banks Happening?

The grandest stage of them all may be in the history books this year, but WWE officials are already looking at the card for Wrestlemania 34 and could have some huge plans for Stephanie McMahon at the event. Last Sunday, Stephanie McMahon accompanied Triple H during his match with Seth Rollins in Orlando, but she was written off WWE programming after falling from the ringside apron through a table at Wrestlemania.

Her absence has directly resulted in Kurt Angle becoming Raw’s General Manager and running the show for the foreseeable future. Stephanie is still Raw’s Commissioner, but it’s unknown how long WWE officials are planning for her absence to last. The “Roster Shakeup” will also make WWE a different place for whenever she does return, but WWE could have some bigger plans for her aside from being just an authority figure.

Stephanie McMahon hasn’t wrestled a match for WWE since WWE Summerslam in 2014. At the event, she was victorious over Brie Bella. Despite not wrestling at all in roughly a decade before that match, Stephanie handled herself well in the ring. She has not wrestled in the three years since then, nor has she wrestled at Wrestlemania. However, both of those facts could change next year in New Orleans for Wrestlemania 34.

At Wrestlemania 33, Sasha Banks failed to win the Raw Women’s Championship for the fourth time in her WWE career. Her role hasn’t been as strong on Raw ever since Bayley became the focal point of the division a few months ago. The Boss has been by Bayley’s side for the majority of the feud with Charlotte, which got her a spot in the Fatal Four Way in Orlando, but WWE officials have some huge plans for her down the line.

Rumors about Sasha Banks turning heel have been circling within the WWE Universe for months now. A lot of people were expecting her to make the turn at Wrestlemania 33 or the next night on Raw. However, it didn’t happen yet, but the WWE Universe knows it’s only a matter of time. Bayley vs. Sasha Banks will be a massive feud for WWE, but the assumption is their rivalry won’t happen until WWE Summerslam this year.

WWE officials have some big plans for Sasha Banks later this year, but the upcoming “Roster Shakeup” has created an interesting conundrum for them. It’s being reported that Sasha could be headed to SmackDown next week, which would halt any plans WWE officials have for Bayley and Sasha this year. A lot can happen before Wrestlemania 34, but WWE is teasing another big match happening between two of WWE’s Bosses.

WWE posted a video hyping up some potential dream matches for the grandest stage of them all next year in New Orleans. Matches like John Cena vs. Roman Reigns were mentioned, but a match between Stephanie McMahon and Sasha Banks was also discussed. It’s not the first time the idea of Boss versus Boss has come to light. In fact, Bayley and even Charlotte have said they would like the chance to have a huge rivalry with Stephanie McMahon at some point in the future, but Sasha Banks is the one who makes the most sense.

For the grandest stage of them all, The Battle of the Bosses is a potentially big money match that the WWE Universe would be into, especially if Sasha Banks remains a babyface. It’s early enough that WWE could do the rumored heel turn with her and give her another face turn for the match with Stephanie. On paper, she would carry the work in the ring and Stephanie would do the work on the microphone. The only trick would be WWE finding a reason for them to fight. But, their dream match is one of the most plausible right now.

