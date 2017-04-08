Selena Gomez And The Weeknd Hold Hands And Match In Black For Date Night In L.A.

Selena Gomez and her boyfriend The Weeknd were reunited in Hollywood as they headed out to an L.A. hot spot for date night, holding hands and wearing matching black outfits.

Back in Hollywood

The fairly new couple was just spotted in Los Angeles on Thursday for a date night after being photographed in a handful of countries together on the R&B singer’s international tour, according to Us Weekly.

#SelenaGomez and #TheWeeknd do date night in Hollywood!???? The link in our bio has more on their romantic evening. (????: MEGA) A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight) on Apr 7, 2017 at 12:21pm PDT

Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd (real name, Abel Tesfaye) were photographed leaving TAO’s Beauty & Essex in Hollywood, California after a romantic dinner.

The “Same Old Love” singer showed off her toned legs in a short, black dress and covered up on top with a dark gray, over-sized denim jacket.

The “Starboy” performer, 27, trailed behind her, holding her hand. He was matching his girlfriend of three months in a black Puma zip-up sweatshirt, black pants, but stood out with some bright red sneakers.

???????? A post shared by Fashion blogger (@thekeyofstyle) on Apr 7, 2017 at 1:52pm PDT

Insiders close to the couple recently told reporters that Selena wanted to “travel with [the Weeknd] as much as possible.”

“She wants the world to know they’re together. She only does that when she’s really dating someone.”

Gomez and Tesfaye first went public with their relationship back in January when they were photographed kissing in Santa Monica.

Selena and Abel are ‘Abelena’

The public has dubbed the new celebrity couple “Abelena” by their adoring fans, according to HotNewHipHop.

Last month, Selena was in South America with the “I Can’t Feel My Face” singer on his world tour. They made stops in Europe in Florence, Paris, and Amsterdam for concerts.

Selena & Abel in Buenos Aires, Argentina – March 28th A post shared by Selena Gomez Updates (@gomezupdates) on Mar 28, 2017 at 3:16pm PDT

After that, the two headed off to Abel’s hometown of Toronto, Canada.

Selena & Abel leaving Boris Jazz Club in Buenos Aires, Argentina / March 28th A post shared by Selena Gomez Updates (@gomezupdates) on Mar 28, 2017 at 11:57pm PDT

Plans for a private relationship

Although Selena has stated that she does not plan on being very open with the public about her new relationship to Vogue, she has not been too shy about showing her affection for Abel in public thus far.

Neither of the stars has commented publicly on the semi-new relationship.

Ok freaking out a little. Thrilled to share my first American @voguemagazine cover with you! Read the story and see the full spread in the link in my bio. Photographed by @mertalas and @macpiggott A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Mar 16, 2017 at 8:39am PDT

The Grammy winner previously dated supermodel Bella Hadid. According to related reports by the Inquisitr, 20-year-old Hadid just unfollowed the R&B singer on Instagram after he and Selena Gomez unfollowed her on the same day in March.

#love #bellahadid @bellahadid @theweeknd ❤️ #theweeknd via @anyaa_kuznetsova A post shared by @aidanthefab@anyaa_kuznetsova (@shhhhbeauty) on Apr 7, 2017 at 7:06am PDT

Tesfaye will be back on his Starboy: Legend of the Fall world tour at the end of April.

Do you think Selena Gomez will follow The Weeknd on the rest of his international tour? Let us know in the comments section below.

