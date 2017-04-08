Chicago Bears Poke Fun At Aaron Rodgers Following Break Up With Olivia Munn

The Chicago Bears have taken a shot at Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Twitter, following rumors he has split from girlfriend of three years, Olivia Munn. After reports began to surface Friday that the pair had called it quits, the Chicago Tribune had a dig at Rodgers, posting news of the couple’s breakup referring to the football star only as “Munn’s boyfriend.” Shortly after, the Chicago Bears sent out a tweet showing a picture of a defeated looking Rodgers, with the caption “#FridayFeeling.”

People first broke the news of the split on Friday when they cited a source close to the couple who said: “They have amicably ended their relationship of three years.” The source continued, saying that the couple “remain close friends and wish nothing but the best for each other moving forward.”

While the Bears clearly thought better of the tweet and deleted it soon after, some Green Bay Packers fans saw it as a personal attack on Rodgers, with some many fans choosing to tweet footage of the Packers claiming victory over Chicago. One fan simply tweeted a screenshot of the Packer’s impressive history against the Bears.

Green Bay fans are sure to be rejoicing following news of the breakup. Munn was a vocal supporter of Rodgers and the Packer’s, regularly showing her face at the team’s games and even penning an open letter of support following the team’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons in a pivotal championship game earlier this year. In the letter, Munn said that she was “so proud of the team,” acknowledging that they had faced “a lot of adversity on and off the field, but had battled to get this far.”

???????????????????????? #Repost @packers ・・・ Leader of the Pack. #NFCNorthChamps #GoPackGo A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Jan 2, 2017 at 9:12pm PST

Despite this show of support, fans of the team still blamed Munn for Rodgers’ poor performance. Rodgers had a bumper season in 2014 after the couple got together, but started a downward slide soon after. In amongst a flood of fan conspiracy theories and even a Go Fund Me page calling for the pair to break up, ESPN’s Green Bay Packers reporter Rob Demovsky contributed to an article on Rodgers’ poor performance, citing relationship issues with Munn as the cause.

“A longtime NFL agent told me recently that when he sees one of his top-performing clients play differently, as Rodgers has of late, the first thing he wonders is if something is going on in his personal life. There’s no indication that Rodgers’ relationship status has changed. Lions reporters said they spotted Rodgers’ girlfriend, actress Olivia Munn, at Lambeau Field on Sunday. Sometimes it’s easy to forget that professional athletes have lives away from the field, and you never know what could be going on in their personal lives.”

The pair, who had been dating since late 2014, faced mounting rumors earlier this year when Munn was spotted rocking an impressive diamond on her ring finger.

Back in January, the pair was leaving a party in Beverly Hills when paparazzi spotted the diamond. Despite mounting speculation, the couple refused to address questions about their relationship status. At the time, an E! News insider revealed that “Olivia and Aaron have discussed they want to get married eventually and their future together. They are very much in love but they want to make sure it all happens naturally.”

The couple has been notoriously private over the years when it comes to matters of their relationship, and it seems their rumored breakup is no exception. Both parties have yet to respond to reports.

[Featured Image by Dan Steinberg/AP Images]