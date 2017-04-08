Jinger Duggar And Jeremy Vuolo Dodge Pregnancy Rumors For New Season Of ‘Jill & Jessa Counting On’

Jinger Duggar has faced a lot of rumors about getting pregnant this week. However, neither her or her husband Jeremy Vuolo has come to the forefront to confirm or deny the gossips. With the new season of Jill & Jessa: Counting On in the works, it is likely that the new couple is hesitating about giving too much information away about their family planning.

The latest report on the block is that Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo are on the cusps of some really big baby news. However, it looks like they are keeping it under wraps to make sure that the next season of Jill & Jessa: Counting On does well on TLC.

“Jinger and Jeremy are keeping the news under wraps to promote the upcoming season of Counting On,” an insider told In Touch Weekly. “No one would be surprised if they moved back to Arkansas to be with her family.”

Just before this insider gave away this pregnancy-related news, the fans already have been suspecting Jinger’s state. In a recent picture she uploaded of herself and a friend, the 23-year-old bride looked a little full around her waist. This has caused a lot of the fans of the Duggar family to start speculating on whether Jinger is keeping a big secret away from the public.

???? A post shared by jinger nicole {duggar} vuolo (@jingernicolevuolo) on Mar 24, 2017 at 11:33pm PDT

Some of the more reasonable followers have also remarked that they should not jump to conclusions, until they hear from the couple themselves.

“Y’all really shouldn’t just assume that she’s pregnant,” a commenter by the name of Chloemidkid wrote. “If she’s not that will end up with a lot of embarrassment for you and will come across as an insult to Jinger. You look beautiful Jinger! 🙂 Hope you and Jeremy are doing well and enjoying life.”

But it would not be surprising for Jinger Duggar to be, in fact, pregnant. She and Jeremy showed such physical love for each other ever since they started their courtship. They were one of the first couples to engage in frontal hug, which is banned in the Duggar family for immodesty. During their engagement, their PDA was so out of control that they even had to talk about their intentions and purity in public.

“Jinger and I are both very affectionate. It means a lot to have an arm around or something, and that’s how we express our affection,” Jeremy said, according to Us Weekly. “We have a clean conscience as long as it’s not leading us to impurity.”

Now that they are approaching six-month wedding anniversary, it looks like most of their love has transferred to the many baby girls and boys around them. They returned to Arkansas for the first time since the wedding and found themselves immediately surrounded by her sister’s babies.

Jinger and Jeremy have always emphasized that they intend to nurture a big, happy family for themselves.

“Well I love kids. I’m excited for the future, when Jeremy and I are married, to start a family,” she said to In Style Magazine.

“We haven’t talked about size, but I know we both love children,” her husband chimed in. “They’re a joy.”

But right now, it looks like the couple is choosing to focus on their happiness and settling down.

“We are just enjoying our life together,” the 23-year-old Duggar said, “and we will see what the Lord does.”

Being relaxed, happy and preoccupied is possibly the most favorable condition to get pregnant! Do you think Jinger will reveal her big secret in the new season of Jill & Jessa: Counting On? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Jeremy Vuolo/Facebook]