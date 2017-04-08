Is Chris Lopez The Answer To The Kailyn Lowry Baby Daddy Mystery? Pregnant MTV Star Names Her Bump ‘Baby Lo’

Chris Lopez, the top candidate for the Kailyn Lowry baby daddy saga, may actually be the controversial father-to-be of the Teen Mom 2 star’s third child.

Rumors about the MTV celebrity’s third baby daddy continues to swirl ever since she announced her pregnancy in February. At the time, Kailyn decided to reveal her third pregnancy on her official blog KailLowry.com, where the “exciting news” has since been removed.

Little one ???? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Mar 24, 2017 at 1:54pm PDT

The 25-year-old celeb’s pregnancy with baby no. 3 have become a trending topic all over the Internet with the hottest issue being the mysterious man who impregnated her. But while her adoring fans are begging to know the identity of the Kailyn Lowry baby daddy no. 3, the TV personality still refuses to reveal who he is.

Now, it seems as though—by process of elimination—the fans and followers of the celeb have already come to the conclusion that Chris Lopez is the mystery man we’ve been looking for.

A report from Radar Online explained that with all the clues the Teen Mom 2 star presented either by accident or intentionally have led them to conclude that Chris is the concealed baby daddy no. 3.

Citing a selfie the 25-year-old mother-to-be posted in Snapchat, the outlet revealed how Kailyn named her baby bump “baby Lo.” This fuelled speculations about Lopez’s involvement in the MTV celebrity’s pregnancy.

But when exactly did Chris Lopez become a suspect in the entire Kailyn Lowry baby daddy saga? According to previous reports, the speculation was initially sparked by his Tweet where he mentioned his “miracle child.” Unfortunately, the Tweet has since been deleted.

But while he was cloaked in a veil of secrecy for the longest time, a source reveals to Radar that the father-to-be was far from being absent in Kailyn’s life especially during her pregnancy.

“He’s been there whenever Kail has needed him. He is supportive of her so it’s been good,” the insider who was described to be close to the 25-year-old celebrity revealed of the man the outlet believes to be Chris Lopez.

On top of that, the unnamed source told the outlet that the Kailyn Lowry baby daddy no. 3 plans to be as involved as possible in raising his child with the Teen Mom 2 star.

“Co-parenting when the baby is born is the plan as of now. They’re working on things currently [to get back together].”

The report also revealed that the celebrity is trying to rekindle romance with the father of her third child. The Inquisitr previously reported about an official statement from her publicist Casi Densmore-Koon where stunning new details about the Kailyn Lowry baby daddy.

“The father is a friend Kail was briefly dating,” the rep said at the time, clarifying that even they do not know the identity of the father of her third child.

She further revealed that the pregnancy was Kailyn’s choice and that “she is 100% happy” with it.

“Kail can’t wait to welcome the new addition to her family this summer.”

I can't wait to meet you ???? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Mar 30, 2017 at 6:43am PDT

Currently, Chris Lopez remains mum about the controversy he was in although he had made some short-but-punchy Tweets in March when Kailyn Lowry slipped during a live Instagram video with fans as reported by the Inquisitr.

You cant control what ppl say????????‍♂️ — BAM???? (@HMBLHSTLR) March 9, 2017

“its only valid if it comes from my own mouth not no he say she say,” he also wrote on one Tweet that has since been deleted.

Although the social media posts don’t really look like a confession to being Kailyn’s third baby daddy, it happened mere days after the MTV star accidentally mentioned the name “Chris” while responding to a fan’s comment about naming her baby “Holden.”

“Chris would say, ‘I’m Holden the baby!'”

Do you believe that the mysterious Kailyn Lowry baby daddy no. 3 is Chris Lopez? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below and stay tuned for more updates on this topic.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]