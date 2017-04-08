John Mayer Wants To Write A Song For ‘This Is Us’, Milo Ventimiglia And Justin Hartley Want To Make It Happen

John Mayer is a self-professed This Is Us superfan, and now the singer-songwriter wants to put his music where his mouth is. Mayer responded to a fan who asked him if he was asked by producers of the hit NBC show to use one of his songs would he, and if so, which one?

John tweeted that he would do one better.

“I would honestly write one,” Mayer wrote. “Or whatever they wanted. The show has my heart.”

I would honestly write one. Or whatever they wanted. The show has my heart. https://t.co/DIttss3Lqp — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) March 18, 2017

The official This Is Us Twitter account tweeted a message to John Mayer about his heart: “We’ll take good care of it.”

Meanwhile, it didn’t take long for This Is Us stars Milo Ventimiglia and Justin Hartley to chime in on this dream partnership.

“How do we make this happen?” Hartley wrote, while his TV dad Ventimiglia said Mayer has their heart, too.

“You’ve got our heart too brother. Let’s see what we can do,” Milo wrote.

How do we make this happen? https://t.co/KjkqpoN5wR — Justin Hartley (@justinhartley) April 6, 2017

You've got our heart too brother. Let's see what we can do 🙂 Mi. https://t.co/osEqiUtiBA — Milo Ventimiglia (@MiloVentimiglia) April 6, 2017

John Mayer has said that This Is Us had him at hello. The “Love on the Weekend” first tweeted about his obsession with the hit NBC drama last November.

“Just saw the first episode of ‘This is Us‘ and I’m hooked. Cryin’ and hooked,” Mayer tweeted after watching the This Is Us pilot. “Not even wiping away tears for the next episodes. Just gonna let the first ones create tracks for a more even, efficient flow.”

Just saw the first episode of ‘This is Us’ and I’m hooked. Cryin’ and hooked. — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) November 26, 2016

Not even wiping away tears for the next episodes. Just gonna let the first ones create tracks for a more even, efficient flow. — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) November 26, 2016

At the time, Milo Ventimiglia replied that he appreciated Mayer’s support of the show.

Appreciate that brother. Mi https://t.co/g4ONZhLnrW — Milo Ventimiglia (@MiloVentimiglia) November 28, 2016

John also got a response from This Is Us star Mandy Moore, who wrote she was glad he was “digging” her new show.

“Glad you’re digging it, @JohnMayer,” Moore wrote, to which the Grammy winner responded that it was “beyond dig” and that he was about to watch the next emotional episode on—gasp!—an airplane.

https://twitter.com/JohnMayer/status/802552003855613952

John Mayer’s soft rock sound and intricate guitar work would be a perfect fit for This Is Us, although he’ll have to get past the show’s musical director, Siddhartha Khosla, first.

While much of the This Is Us soundtrack is comprised of previously recorded music (everyone from Cat Stevens to Madonna has been featured on the show), last season, Khosla was tasked with writing an original song for the This Is Us episode “Memphis.” The This Is Us composer told TV Linethe scripts for the show contain so much good material that it was easy to find inspiration for an original piece.

Khosla told Entertainment Tonight the This Is Us soundtrack needs to “evoke the feeling of the show,” and that he relies on “simple instrumentation, like acoustic guitar” and “playing percussion and drum-type textures on my acoustic guitar” to paint a backdrop for the scenes. If This Is Us producers do take John Mayer up on his offer, he should have no problem coming up with a suitable soft, reflective melody that is so much his signature style.

John Mayer’s songs have been featured on such TV shows as Girls, House, 7th Heaven, and Smallville(which, coincidentally, actually starred This Is Us’ Justin Hartley), but a song written especially for a TV series would be a first.

#Celebrity #Style John Mayer and Mandy Moore Chat on Twitter After He Confesses He’s ‘Hooked’ on This Is Us https://t.co/Fwbmdu4hgJ pic.twitter.com/vfWGH2gb3P — Celebrity News Watch (@Celebrity_See) November 27, 2016

John Mayer is not the only celebrity who is a This Is Us fanatic. Wonder Years alum Fred Savage previously tweeted about his love for the show to This Is Us star Chrissy Metz, and the actress also told People magazine that Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman are fans of the hit NBC drama. Now if one of them would just write a song about it.

Take a look at the video below for more on John Mayer’s This Is Us obsession.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]