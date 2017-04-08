Jodie Sweetin Not Relapsing On Drugs: ‘Fuller House’ Star Doing ‘Just Fine’ [Debunked]

Jodie Sweetin has split from ex-fiance Justin Hodak. The Fuller House star has been through a difficult split amid his various arrests in the span of two weeks. In addition, a scathing report via Radar Online revealed the actress was allegedly spiraling down a path of drugs and alcohol. Her friends were concerned Jodie may be on the verge of a relapse though the actress revealed she’s been clean for over five years.

“Jodie has been sober for years now, but everyone around her fears for the worst after this latest upset,” an alleged friend of Sweetin’s told the outlet.

Her friends allegedly fear that she could relapse once again. On March 18, Sweetin, 35, ended her engagement with Hodak, 40, after the two got into an argument. According to the court documents, Hodak “screamed at Sweetin, using harsh and abusive language.” When she asked him to leave her home, she claimed, he allegedly threatened to commit suicide after pulling a nine-millimeter pistol.

Hodak was also a recovering addict. Sweetin claimed that he started using steroids, “which made his temper worse and, on the night of the incident, he was abusing alcohol and marijuana,” according to the court documents.

Sweetin has relapsed once before. In her 2009 memoir, unSweetined, the actress admitted to using cocaine, crystal meth, and ecstasy while claiming to be sober at anti-drug speeches on college campuses. She also admitted to drinking alcohol while pregnant with her first child. But according to Gossip Cop, Sweetin is not on the verge of a relapse amid her split from Hodak.

The outlet has spoken to Sweetin’s rep, who insists that her friends don’t fear that she will spiral down a path of drugs and alcohol. They don’t believe she’s headed for a relapse. She has since spoken out on Instagram with a photo of her and her daughters smiling brightly. Sweetin thanked her fans for their ongoing support and love during this difficult time in her life, reports E! Online.

Hodak and Sweetin first announced their engagement in January 2016. Her rep confirmed the split to E! News.

“We can confirm that actress Jodie Sweetin and her fiancé Justin Hodak have ended their relationship. She appreciates everyone’s understanding for their need for privacy at this time.”

It’s also been reported that Sweetin has agreed to pay more in child support. In a modification of a 2010 divorce agreement between Sweetin and ex-husband Cody Herpin, Sweetin will pay $2,000 per month and $10,000 in retroactive child support. The former couple share an 8-year-old daughter, Zoie Herpin, reports the Daily Mail.

According to court documents, Sweetin has a monthly income of $5,772 and $33,100 of self-employment income. Herpin only makes $2,000 per month. In divorce papers, Sweetin claimed that their house was in foreclosure, their water was shut off twice, and their utility bills were overdue.

Sweetin married Herpin in 2007 and was divorced just three years later in 2010. She described their relationship as “rocky.” She also described that Herpin stopped working after they married and he came up with excuses for failing to find a job.

Sweetin has been keeping busy lately. She is currently filming Season 3 of Fuller House. She is also on the road promoting her new show Hollywood Darlings alongside her co-stars Christine Larkin (Al Lambert from Step By Step) and Beverly Mitchell (Lucy Camden from 7th Heaven).

