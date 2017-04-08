Kim Kardashian Shares Flashback Photo With Kourtney Kardashian From The ’90s

Kim Kardashian shared a never-before-seen photo with Kourtney Kardashian from back in the ’90s.

Kim Kardashian, 36, shared a throwback picture of her and her older sister Kourtney pulling off the grunge look perfectly in the late 1990’s.

After taking some time off from social media following her traumatic robbery in Paris, Kim made her triumphant return to social media. Since her comeback, Kardashian’s Instagram definitely has a more vintage feel than it had before with some edgy disposable camera pics and VSCO filters.

90’s A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 7, 2017 at 2:40pm PDT

On Friday, the 36-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared the never-before-seen photo of Kourtney, according to E! News.

The photo features the Kardashian sisters as young teens with a whole lot of denim and flannel.

With ‘90s fashion styles back in trend, the reality star sisters would not even look out of place if they wore the same thing today.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 10, 2017 at 1:20pm PST

Kim also shared never-before-seen clips of her getting her makeup done for her new campaign with Pat McGrath, according to People.

McGrath featured Kardashian as his muse for the upcoming product launch, Dark Star 006. The video was titled #InTheMirror.

DarkStar006 available at PatMcGrath.com #patmcgrathlabs006 @patmcgrathreal @makeupbymario @chrisappleton1 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 5, 2017 at 9:47am PDT

The collection launches on April 11 on patmcgrath.com and will hit sephora.com on April 22.

Kardashian also just dropped the latest line of merchandise for Kimoji including marijuana rolling papers, a drinking flask, and a butt pool float, according to other reports by the Inquisitr.

NEW @KIMOJI DROP UP NOW FOR LIMITED TIME KIMOJI.COM A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 6, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT

Also on Friday, Kardashian tweeted back at a fan who shared photos of some pretty large tattoos on his legs of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s names. The reality star replied back to the fan with emojis “heart, heart eyes, smooch, kiss, fire,” according to Paper Mag.

The man’s Twitter profile reads: “NOT DOING ANY OF THIS FOR FAME//KIM KARDASHIAN TWEETED ME 2x.”

Kim shared a different throwback photo of her other sister Khloe on the softball team on the most recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, according to E! News.

“Do you think Khloe would mind if I posted this?”

The photo featured a young Khloe Kardashian with shoulder-length, brown hair, wearing a softball uniform, flashing a big smile posing at home plate with a bat.

Kim shared a few more throwback photos of herself and her family on Instagram a few weeks ago.

7 years old and obsessed with bows ???? A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 25, 2017 at 7:18pm PDT

The reality star shared a family photo with her late father Robert Kardashian.

Squad A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 21, 2017 at 5:13pm PDT

What do you think of Kim’s flashback photo with Kourtney from the ’90s? Comment in the section below!

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown / Stringer / Getty Images]