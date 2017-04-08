Kourtney Kardashian: ‘Dating’ Quincy Brown To Make Scott Disick Jealous After Cheating Reports?

Kourtney Kardashian is said to be loving the attention she’s getting after a fun night out with Diddy’s son, Quincy Brown.

According to TMZ, Kourtney Kardashian certainly hasn’t been shy to flirt with the younger men she’s been hanging out with as of late, including pop star Justin Bieber, who the mother-of-three has been romantically linked to for well over a year.

Hollywood Life, however, claims that Kourtney Kardashian isn’t actually dating any of them. The 37-year-old simply likes being in the presence of younger men, and it doesn’t help to know that spending time with other guys tends to get under Scott’s skin.

Kourtney was devastated when she learned that Disick has brought along a female companion to the family’s trip to Costa Rica earlier this year. Not that she expected them to get back together, but it was clear at that point that Scott didn’t even care about being respectful enough not to bring other women around her family.

Scott has had his fair share of wild moments in recent months, with sources saying that the main reason why Kourtney Kardashian has not been able to get back with her ex-boyfriend is simply down to the fact that he can’t give up his partying ways.

Having dedicated most of her time to being a full-time mother, Kourtney Kardashian has struggled to accept the fact that her on-again, off-again beau can’t adapt to family life, consequently leading her to acknowledge that she’s better off without the father of her children.

Of course, that hasn’t stopped her from getting back at him for all the time he did her wrong, Hollywood Life asserts. Spending time with other men has really gotten under Scott’s skin and it drives him crazy because he certainly still has feelings for Kourtney Kardashian, but due to the fact that he won’t change, Kourt will continue to tease Scott the best way she knows how.

“Kourtney [Kardashian] has no shame in her game, she’s proud of being a cougar,” an insider reveals. “Being with younger guys like Quincy and Justin [Bieber] is a huge ego boost.”

“Scott destroyed her self-esteem with his cheating, this is a way for her to build her confidence back up. They make her feel hot and she needs that. There’s no drama or baggage, it’s just easy, sexy, fun. It’s also a way to keep her feelings for Scott in check.”

Kourtney Kardashian’s recent outing with Quincy Brown was nothing more than an innocent get-together with someone she has known for years. But it goes without saying that, being around other guy friends has certainly helped the TV star get her mind off the drama she finds herself in when she’s around Scott.

Sometimes Kourtney Kardashian just wants to shut off from the tension between her and Scott, with arguments that are often revolving Disick’s partying and refusal to even consider the idea of spending more time at their home together for the kids’ sake.

“Whatever she says the fact is she does still love Scott. When he’s charming her and being there for her and the kids it’s hard not to catch feelings for him. Rushing out after her trip to hang with Quincy is like a buffer for her emotions and it’s a message to Scott that she’s not going to get played by him again.”

Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship drama with Scott is expected to be played out on the current series of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, airing Sundays on the E! network.

Do you think Kourtney Kardashian is handling this the right way?

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]