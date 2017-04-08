‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For April 10-14: Nina Acts Recklessly, Carly Cheats On Sonny, More Resurrections?

General Hospital spoilers for the week of April 10 reveal that Nelle (Chloe Lanier) would finally reveal the truth about drugging Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). Franco Franco (Roger Howarth) will hear a troublesome confession from Jake Webber (Hudson West). Jason Morgan (Billy Miller) is still unwilling to acknowledge that Franco is the one who can help Jake and this puts Liz Webber (Rebecca Herbst) in a difficult position.

Corinthos Affairs

The latest General Hospital suggests that the drama between Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) will be more forgiving of Jasper Jacks (Ingo Rademacher). Spoilers tease that Carly will not only be willing to extend an olive branch to Jax, things will sizzle between the former couple. The last time Jax was in Port Charles, something almost happened between them and the two might be in the same situation this time around.

General Hospital rumors suggest that Carly is done with her marriage and she wants Jax back in her life. Jax is still reluctant about it but this will not prevent them from falling into each other’s arms. While Carly deals with Jax, Sonny finds out something which can solve his marriage woes. Nelle confirms that nothing happened between them. She also reveals that she drugged Sonny that night.

On one hand, he saved Josslyn. On the other, Jax inadvertently screwed over Nelle. Should Carly forgive him? Find out RIGHT NOW on ABC! #GH pic.twitter.com/BCIzdj2A6T — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 7, 2017

Given the mess in the family, Michael Quartermaine (Chad Duell) will find himself confiding to Kristina Corinthos (Lexi Ainsworth) about the family issue. General Hospital spoilers tease that Kristina will be floored when she hears about Sonny and Nelle’s affair.

With the intention to reconcile with his wife, Sonny seeks out Carly. Sonny will not be in the mood for a happy reunion when she finds Carly with Jax. Now that he knows he is innocent, finding his wife with her ex-husband would make Sonny feel wronged.

Is forgiveness even possible at this point? #GH pic.twitter.com/cJtf339QC6 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 6, 2017

Jake’s Trauma

Jason wants one thing for his son – to sever all ties with Franco. General Hospital spoilers indicate that no amount of pep talk will change Jason’s mind about Franco. Although Franco has been a big help in Jake’s recovery, Jason will not be happy when he learns Jake looked for Franco.

Franco's got company in his studio today. Steamy doesn't even begin to describe what happens next… ???? #GH starts NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/c9jTYWKcWS — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 7, 2017

Spoilers for next week’s episode of General Hospital reveal that Jake will pop up in Franco’s art studio. The child will wonder why he does not see Franco anymore and Franco immediately calls up Liz to let her know what happened.

Meanwhile, rumors also suggest that Julian Jerome (William deVry) might return to General Hospital by Easter. Sam will talk to Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and let her in on her hunch that Julian is alive. Something will happen which will confirm Alexis’ suspicions that her husband is not dead at all.

Wyndemere Drama

Nina Clay (Michelle Stafford) is back in next week’s episode of General Hospital and Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) will do his best to make his wife feel loved. Valentin’s main goal is to keep their family intact.

Nina’s marriage to Valentin has always been shaky and it seems that Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) is always the third person in their relationship. General Hospital spoilers that Valentin’s marriage will be in danger again when Nina does something out of jealousy. General Hospital spoilers hint that Anna will have an advantage over Nina and Valentin’s wife might do something which could put an end to her marriage.

More Resurrections

There have been several speculations on what Jason, Franco, and Liz could find in their upcoming trip to Cassadine Island. General Hospital spoilers tease that they might find not just one but two Port Charles residents which are held captive in the Cassadine’s Greek lair. Rumors suggest that Nikolas Cassadine will not the only one who will turn up alive, Claudette Beaulieu (Bree Williamson) could also be there. General Hospital spoilers are hinting on the return of several characters for the May sweeps and it remains to be seen how these people would shake things up in PC.

Forgiveness doesn't come easy to the residents of Port Charles, but that hasn't stopped any of them from trying to get it. #GH pic.twitter.com/XAU5OIRLrq — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 7, 2017

