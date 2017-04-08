Caitlyn Jenner Allegedly Lands New Talk Show, Kris Jenner Jealous As ‘KUWTK’ Family Abandons Transgender Star

Is Caitlyn Jenner launching her own talk show?

According to a report via Radar Online, the former Olympic champion is currently negotiating a deal with a production company that will see her rival the likes of Ellen Degeneres for the number one spot on daytime television.

The outlet claims that numerous networks have shown their interest to work with Caitlyn Jenner on this new venture of hers, convinced that she stands the chance to pull in a hefty amount of viewers due to her political views and her celebrity stardom.

While discussions for the show are still in the early stages, it’s been pointed out that Caitlyn Jenner would definitely want to touch on LGBT subjects, political matters, and, of course, all things concerning celebrities and the Kardashians.

Having the Kardashians as her family is already a boost for Caitlyn Jenner. It would be an innovative way for Caitlyn’s daughters to clear up rumors of their own, in the sense that they would be speaking to a family member as opposed to someone working with the press — with the chance that what they say is turned around and used against them.

All in all, it seems as if Caitlyn Jenner will most certainly bag herself a new talk show and she’s totally excited about it, a source reveals.

Of course, Kris Jenner feels a certain type of way about it. The momager launched her own talk show back in 2013, and despite having multiple famous guests on her show including Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, the ratings were far from impressive.

While Kris’ show didn’t work out, Caitlyn Jenner is in a completely different position because of the fact that she’s controversial and people are inclined to hear what she has to say about certain topics — something which Kris wasn’t able to do on her own platform.

Caitlyn Jenner has “begun negotiations with a production studio to host her very own talk show!” Radar Online claims. It will be a “move that will leave ex-wife and talk show-flop Kris Jenner ‘hopping mad.’ However, when it comes to Caitlyn’s show don’t expect more of the same celebrity-based format 61-year-old Kris unsuccessfully attempted.”

As far as the format of the show will go, “Yes, it will cover LGBT rights, but the program’s biggest focus is going to be politics.”

“She also doesn’t want to strangle the show with A-list stars and wants regular folk contributing too. Caitlyn’s very nervous as she hates the sound of her voice, but she’s excited about having a platform to air her views. She desperately hopes it will be the success her ex’s wasn’t!”

Caitlyn Jenner potentially landing her own talk show comes just one year after the E! network confirmed they were not renewing the TV star’s reality show, I Am Cait, following a very disappointing run throughout its second series.

Less than 800,000 people tuned in to watch Caitlyn Jenner on her journey to living her life as a woman while traveling the world to raise awareness to the transgender community with fundraisers and charity organizations to help lead the movement.

It’s also said that Caitlyn Jenner’s relationship with Kris has been frosty ever since the 67-year-old made it known she was planning on transitioning to become a woman, leaving Jenner to feel as if being married to the former athlete for over two decades was all a lie.

It’s said that the only time Caitlyn Jenner and Kris communicate is when it involves their daughters, Kendall and Kylie. Other than that, the two supposedly do not share any sort of relationship with one another anymore.

Caitlyn Jenner can currently be seen on this week’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, where, according to AOL, she discusses her transition and how she felt as if the likes of Khloe and Kim distanced themselves upon finding out that their stepfather was wanting to become a woman.

[Featured Image by Ari Perilstein/Getty Images]