Phaedra Parks Fired From ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’? Her Rep Says That Is Fake News

You didn’t really think that Bravo would fire Phaedra Parks from Real Housewives of Atlanta did you? A recent report by Love B. Scott claimed that Phaedra got the boot after Season 9 of RHOA. However, soon after learning she was “fired,” Phaedra Parks spoke out and denied the rumor through her rep, calling the report “untrue.”

All of the cast members of Real Housewives of Atlanta were reportedly given their renewal papers at the same time according to the report. Love B. Scott claimed that the pickup letters for Season 10 of RHOA were all sent out about two weeks ago and that Phaedra didn’t receive one.

Exclusive: Phaedra Parks FIRED from ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ [Explosive Details] https://t.co/Pf4SJbndwD via @lovebscott — B. Scott (@lovebscott) April 7, 2017

“Everyone was given their renewal papers last week and Phaedra didn’t get hers. She got caught in so many treacherous lies this season that even the producers (including Andy Cohen) have had enough. She even brought ‘fake’ divorce papers to the reunion to prove a point. No one knows whether she’s telling the truth about anything anymore.”

Literally hours after claims that Phaedra Parks was fired from Real Housewives of Atlanta, her rep spoke to Essence to correct the record. So far, Bravo has remained silent on the latest RHOA firing rumors.

There were also claims that NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak were headed back to Real Housewives of Atlanta for Season 10 but that they weren’t going to be full time. Bravo and Andy Cohen haven’t been shy about wanting NeNe and Kim back for the upcoming season of RHOA. Both were reportedly in contract negotiations and open to coming back for the right price. However, it was also previously reported that Bravo wanted both NeNe and Kim to come back to the Bravo hit full time for the most epic season of Real Housewives of Atlanta ever.

Phaedra Parks Fired From ‘RHOA’ https://t.co/fYh87qmNFF pic.twitter.com/rIv05CTgTN — Empire Boo Boo Kitty (@EmpireBBK) April 7, 2017

If any of the report is true, there are also claims that Cynthia Bailey will be back despite previous rumors that her run on RHOA was over. If anyone on the reality show were to be involuntarily replaced by producers, many fans have bet that Cynthia would be saying goodbye due to her lack of a storyline and generally boring existence on the show. However, based on the quick denial by Phaedra Parks’ rep, who knows if anything said about the returning cast is true.

Right now, aside from the return of NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak, Phaedra Parks might have on of the most interesting storylines on Real Housewives of Atlanta. Despite her best efforts to end her marriage to Apollo Nida while taking a minimal hit to her bank account, a judge recently decided that something wasn’t right about Phaedra Parks’ divorce filing and now the estranged couple will have to start over. That could cost Phaedra millions, as Apollo has claimed that his estranged wife was hiding millions in the original filing. Plus he wants a piece of their marital home and joint custody of the kids.

To make Phaedra’s life even more dramatic, which we all know makes for great reality TV, Apollo Nida has already moved on with a new woman. Nida’s fiance Sherien Almufti made her grand appearance on Season 9 of Real Housewives of Atlanta last Sunday and stirred up all kinds of potential drama. Part of that drama rests on the shoulders of Kandi Burruss, whose party Sherien showed up to. Now, Kandi is claiming she had no idea that Sherien Almufti was coming. Her husband, Todd Tucker, did admit that Apollo Nida told him that Sherien might show up but that he didn’t really think she would.

Season 9 of Real Housewives of Atlanta has been so drama-filled and full of surprises that the upcoming RHOA reunion has been split into four parts. This might be the longest reunion show for any reality show in Bravo’s history and most of that drama is, at least in part, due to Phaedra Parks.

[Featured Image by Paras Griffin/Getty Images]