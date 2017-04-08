Bella Hadid Is Getting Over The Weeknd By Focusing On Her Career Instead Of Guys

Bella Hadid has a lot to smile about these days as she rocks the runway and releases her own clothing collaboration while focusing on her growing career. One thing not on Bella’s mind? Dating and her past relationship with The Weeknd, or so she says.

The 20-year-old model opened up to Porter magazine recently as she said she’s busy focusing on her career instead of men at the moment, as quoted by Elite Daily.

“I’m just really focusing on myself, and my work, and just being the best that I can be. I’m not really worried about what guys think about me, I’m just trying to be a woman!”

@portermagazine by @terryrichardson and @georgecortina @ladyrmason ????????????????such a fun week!???? A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Apr 7, 2017 at 9:03am PDT

Indeed Bella has been busy at work as she walked during Paris Fashion Week as well as appearing in several advertisements, and recently launched Chrome Hearts X Bella Hadid Collaboration. However, what has most people talking is the fact Hadid also recently unfollowed her ex-boyfriend, The Weeknd, on Instagram.

Elite Daily also covered the drama as Bella unceremoniously hit “unfollow” on The Weeknd’s Instagram account.

“Hollywood’s most lukewarm love triangle continued to raised [sic] hell at a glacial pace when Bella Hadid unfollowed ex The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye) and ex-pal Selena Gomez on Instagram one full week after the new couple unfollowed her.”

Hadid’s subtle move comes a week after The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, unfollowed her. As most fans well know, Bella unfollowed Abel’s new gal pal Selena Gomez as soon as their romance was caught on camera, which sparked rumors the two women were feuding over the “Starboy” singer.

From my @portermagazine cover story by @terryrichardson @georgecortina in the Bahamas best crew thank you xxx????❤️ A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Apr 7, 2017 at 8:58am PDT

Prior to Bella unfollowing her ex on social media, she made several other moves that suggested she wasn’t quite over the relationship.

People magazine reported Hadid was photographed flipping her middle finger to cameras in January just after Abel and Selena took their romance public.

“Just days after her ex The Weeknd was spotted cozying up to Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid got feisty in one of her first Instagrams since news broke of the singers’ coupling.”

Bella’s fans were not happy to see her seemingly succumb to the woes of her and The Weeknd’s breakup in such a way as people commented on the post. Some told Hadid she was being immature, while others told her she needed to move on.

And it appears the young model is moving on as she puts her focus on work instead of finding a new love interest. Elite Daily also reported on Bella once accusing Selena of using Abel in order to gain publicity, which didn’t seem such an outlandish idea at the time as Selena had just taken time off from the spotlight.

“Back in January, sources told Us Weekly Hadid had accused Gomez of ‘using’ The Weekend for press.”

However, it seems Gomez and Tesfaye may be the real deal as their romance continues to grow as the pair travel together and are seen flaunting PDA. So is Bella still upset over her ex moving on so quickly?

According to Elite Daily, it’s hard to tell as she has slowed down with commenting on The Weeknd and Selena Gomez’s relationship.

“It’s becoming impossible to tell whether Hadid is actually mad about her ex moving on so quickly and, if so, why are her digs so intermittent?”

Perhaps it’s a sign that the model truly is getting over the breakup as big things continue to happen in her career and she embraces single life. Obviously, Hadid may have had some hard feelings at the beginning of Abel and Selena’s very public romance, but it appears she is finally accepting the reality and realizes she has much better things to spend her energy on.

