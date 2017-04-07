Jamie Foxx Kept Katie Holmes Rumored Romance Secret Out Of Respect For Tom Cruise, Couple Going Public?

Jamie Foxx reportedly kept his romance with Katie Holmes under the radar out of respect for his industry pal Tom Cruise.

It’s been close to four years since fans first heard about Jamie Foxx allegedly dating Katie, and while the duo has been very much in denial about the relationship, recent photos that have surfaced online seem to tell a different story.

Earlier this week, celebrity outlet Fameolous, as cited by Entertainment Tonight, captured a photo of Jamie Foxx spending a quiet evening with Katie Holmes at a restaurant in New York City — their first public outing in a very long time.

It’s noted by Hollywood Life that the couple has gone to extreme lengths to keep their relationship as private as possible, and a huge part of that came down to the fact that Jamie Foxx has always shared a good friendship with Tom Cruise.

While it’s unlikely that Tom and Jamie have remained in contact ever since it was noted that the actor was seeing Katie Holmes, Foxx is a gentleman in the sense that he doesn’t want to cross barriers that could potentially make Cruise feel upset and angered by such a public romance, a source explains.

Tom Cruise’s ties with Scientology have allegedly prevented him from spending time with Suri Cruise, his only biological daughter. So, what some fans have said on social media is that Tom would be devastated to have Katie flaunt her new romance with Jamie Foxx in the media, especially since the Top Gun actor had considered Jamie to be a friend of his.

Out of respect, Hollywood Life shares that Jamie Foxx has been very classy with how he has handled the romance, but it’s beginning to get to the point where both Jamie and Katie are done hiding from the public.

While they still won’t be flashing any sort of PDA when out and about, making their rumored romance as discreet as they have for the last couple of years has been difficult, to say the least. Jamie Foxx and Katie are supposedly now beginning to get to the point where they are both open to making their romance official to the public — mainly so that the speculation can finally come to an end.

“Jamie Foxx has always felt that out of respect to Katie’s ex Tom Cruise it is better to keep his close relationship with Katie quiet,” a source tells Hollywood Life.

“Jamie Foxx and Tom are good friends and Jaime never wanted to do anything to interfere with the possible opportunity of them working together again in the future. But Katie and Jamie have been together for so many years, they are slowly bringing their relationship out in public and are OK with their not-so-secret romance.”

The outlet continues to share that Jamie Foxx is head over heels in love with Katie. For her 38th birthday, the talented actor surprised the mother-of-one to a holiday in Mexico, and while they kept a rather low profile for New Year’s Eve, the couple were together on this particular night in Miami with their closest friends.

Of course, having kept their relationship as private as they have in recent years has been difficult, especially now that photos continue to emerge whenever the duo decide to have a public outing together.

But, as Hollywood Life already stresses, Jamie Foxx is more open to the idea of letting people know that he is, in fact, seeing Holmes, but that won’t change the fact that they will continue to remain private about their romance without the interference of the media intruding their personal space.

What do you make of Jamie Foxx’s relationship with Katie, and do you think it’s bad on Tom to witness his supposed friend date his ex-wife?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]