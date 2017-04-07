Kim Kardashian, Nicki Minaj Bond Over Mariah Carey Hatred: Teaming Up After Remy Ma ‘Shether’ Feud?

Kim Kardashian had a great time sitting next to Nicki Minaj at the Daily Front Row fashion event in Beverly Hills, but according to reports, the twosome was more focused on shading Mariah Carey than paying attention to the show.

Kim Kardashian has had her fair share of run-ins with Mariah over the years. It’s been said that Kim has always gone out of her way to even try and make small talk with Carey at public events because she’s fully aware that Carey doesn’t like her.

Their feud reportedly stems over Nick Cannon, who previously dated Kim Kardashian before tying the knot with Mariah Carey just a few years later. The “We Belong Together” hated the thought of people even bringing up the fact that Nick was once romantically linked to a Kardashian, who Mariah clearly has no respect for.

With Nicki Minaj, the female rapper hasn’t seen eye-to-eye with the pop diva ever since their shared stint on American Idol where the twosome had endless arguments which were so intense, Mariah’s camp had insisted that the mother-of-two feared for her life when someone in Nicki’s entourage allegedly mentioned they had a gun on set.

It was refreshing for Kim Kardashian to finally get to see Nicki again — and the fact that they both share a strong dislike for Mariah just made the event so much better because it was just three weeks ago when the 47-year-old included herself in the Remy Ma “Shether” feud, Hip Hop DX notes.

Carey dropped her “I Don’t” remix, which features Remy, last month, which sources say was a subliminal dig at Nicki who Mariah has shown a clear distaste for.

When Kim Kardashian and Nicki linked up at the recent fashion event, Mariah’s name came to mind during a conversation, and from what sources gathered, via Hollywood Life, both of them gave the same annoyed facial expression.

“Nicki and Kim were the best of friends at the fashion show. They gave each other a big, huge hug when they saw one another and both told each other ‘I Love You’ over and over and over again,” a source shared.

“They were laughing, cutting up and spilling tea like no other. Mariah’s name came up in conversation and they both took a deep breath and rolled their eyes instantly. Nicki shook her head and was like girl I can’t. That name just sucked the life out of both of them and you could tell that a few minutes was all the energy they had to talk Mimi. They keep the conversation moving, laughed more and took about a thousand selfies.”

While Kim Kardashian has never dissed Mariah in public, the 36-year-old has caught the shade that the “Fantasy” songstress has thrown her way in recent years.

Back in 2011, Carey mocked Kim Kardashian’s 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries, stressing that she’s not like some of the fake people in Hollywood that only marry for attention, but Carey refused to mention who she was referring to when making those comments. Although, it seemed fairly clear for fans to work it out themselves.

Kim Kardashian has always shied away from the thought of dissing people in public, but when she gets the chance to link up with people that have similar views as her own, she doesn’t mind talking about the people that she clearly doesn’t get along with.

With Nicki Minaj, it made perfect sense for Kim Kardashian to get together with the female rapper and discuss some of the recent things that have occurred with Mariah’s involvement in the Remy Ma feud.

Do you think Kim Kardashian is being immature to talk about Carey at a fashion event with Nicki Minaj? Could she have had that conversation elsewhere?

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images]